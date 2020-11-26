COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Africa to Prepare for Vaccine Rollout

By VOA News
November 26, 2020 04:52 PM
FILE - People queue to wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus before lining up to vote at a polling station, in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 23, 2020. The COVID pandemic has led to a spike in suicides in the southeastern African country.
FILE - People queue to wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus before lining up to vote at a polling station, in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 23, 2020.

The World Health Organization urged African countries Thursday to prepare plans to distribute vaccinations for COVID-19 as they become available.

A WHO study found that many African countries were not ready for “what will be the continent’s largest immunization drive.”

“Planning and preparation will make or break this unprecedented endeavor, and we need active leadership and engagement from the highest levels of government with solid, comprehensive national coordination plans and systems put in place,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Experts warned that while the development of a vaccine was to be celebrated, it was only the first step in “a successful rollout.”

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the continent would need about 1.5 billion doses, at two doses per person, to achieve the 60% coverage needed to reach herd immunity for its 1.3 billion population, according to The Associated Press.

However, Nkengasong said vaccinations weren't likely to begin until the second quarter of 2021.

Most African countries have fared relatively well in the pandemic compared with Europe and the United States.

The continent has reported roughly 2 million cases of coronavirus and 50,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, nurse Nomautanda Siduna, right, talks to a patient who is HIV-positive inside a gazebo…
Science & Health
Stigma, Discrimination Seen Driving HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 
UNAIDS calls on governments to put most vulnerable at center of their pandemic responses
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 02:55 PM
Nurse Jessica Franz leaves the Olathe Medical Center after working the graveyard shift Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Olathe, Kan…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hospitals Brace for Post-Thanksgiving COVID Surge
Alabama has recently hit records for the number of daily reported cases, and the number of people hospitalized, which was 1,400 this week, inching toward the summer peak of about 1,700
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 02:18 PM
FILE - Former Sudanese Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi, left, leader of the Umma political party, speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Feb. 6, 2020.
Africa
Sudan Mourns Former Leader Who Died of COVID-19
Flags across the country are flying at half-staff after Sadiq al-Mahdi died at an Abu Dhabi hospital in United Arab Emirates
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:10 PM
Indian Company Says it Has Made Millions of Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19
00:03:16
COVID-19 Pandemic
Indian Company Says it Has Made Millions of Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19
India Optimistic About Quick Access to Vaccine if it Gets Approval
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 09:51 AM
FILE - People, some wearing masks, walk by the entrance to Yaounde General Hospital, in Yaounde, Cameroon, March 6, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Africa
Cameroon’s HIV/AIDS Patients Shirk Hospitals for Fear of COVID-19
Health workers say if patients do not get antiretroviral drugs they need, they put themselves at risk
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 10:33 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Africa to Prepare for Vaccine Rollout

FILE - People queue to wash their hands to protect against the coronavirus before lining up to vote at a polling station, in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 23, 2020. The COVID pandemic has led to a spike in suicides in the southeastern African country.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Empty Seats, Delivered Feasts as Virus Changes Thanksgiving

Evelyn Maysonet looks at the food delivery from the Weber-Morgan Health Department Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Ogden, Utah…
Science & Health

Stigma, Discrimination Seen Driving HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, nurse Nomautanda Siduna, right, talks to a patient who is HIV-positive inside a gazebo…
Africa

Zimbabwean Artisanal Miners Fear Resurgence of Violence

Illegal artisanal gold miners work at an open mine in Zimbabwe, after occupying parts of Smithfield farm, owned by the former President…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hospitals Brace for Post-Thanksgiving COVID Surge

Nurse Jessica Franz leaves the Olathe Medical Center after working the graveyard shift Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Olathe, Kan…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power