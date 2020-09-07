COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: World Must Learn from COVID, Prepare for Next Pandemic

By VOA News
September 07, 2020 03:14 PM
The corpses of two people who died of COVID-19 earlier in the morning lie inside the morgue of the National Hospital Nacional,…
The corpses of two people who died of COVID-19 lie inside the morgue of the National Hospital Nacional, before their relatives come for them, in Itagua, Paraguay, Sept. 7, 2020.

Countries which bolstered their health care systems in recent years have fared better amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said Monday. 

In his daily briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to learn from the current pandemic to prepare for the next one. He praised Thailand, Mongolia, Senegal, and other countries for their response to the virus. 

"Many of these countries have done well because they learned lessons from previous outbreaks of SARS, MERS, measles, polio, Ebola, flu and other diseases," he said. "That's why it's vital that we all learn the lessons this pandemic is teaching us." 

Global numbers

Meanwhile on Monday, India passed Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. 

An Indian girl cries as a medical worker collects her swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a rural health center in Bagli, outskirts of Dharmsala, India, Sept. 7, 2020.

The health ministry reported a record 90,802 new cases Monday, giving India a total of more than 4.2 million since the outbreak began. India also added 1,016 deaths Monday, pushing its overall toll to 71,642. 

Brazil reported 14,521 new cases on Sunday, and while it now trails India in terms of overall cases, the country still trails only the United States in terms of deaths with 126,650. 

The United States leads the world with about 6.3 million confirmed cases and 189,000 deaths. 

In Australia, officials in the state of Victoria said Monday there were 41 new cases, the lowest single-day increase since late June. 

Victoria has been battling to contain what has been the biggest outbreak in Australia. Authorities instituted lockdown restrictions in early August, and with the progress seen since then, announced Sunday some relaxation of the rules. 

Vaccines

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Monday that Australia has an agreement in place with CSL to manufacture two coronavirus vaccines, should they prove to be safe and effective in trials. 

One potential vaccine is being developed by CSL and is set to move into stage two clinical trials later this year. 

The other vaccine is a joint project between AstraZeneca and Oxford University currently in late-stage trials. Morrison said Monday that CSL will manufacture that vaccine as well for distribution in Australia, and that he expects 3.8 million doses to be available in January or February 2021. 

One thousand chairs symbolizing people who died from the coronavirus are placed at the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 7, 2020.

Israel is beginning partial nighttime lockdowns in 40 cities and towns with the country's highest infection rates. Schools in those areas will also be closed, and gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 20 outdoors. 

"I know that these restrictions are not easy but in the current situation there is no avoiding them," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. 
 

Related Stories

Somalis’ COVID-19 Fears Preventing Maternal Healthcare, Child Vaccines
Africa
In Somalia, COVID-19 Fears Prevent Maternal Healthcare, Child Vaccines
Healthcare workers  worry  lack of medical  care  for pregnant women and children could  result in   wave of common diseases
Mohamed Sheikh Nor
By Mohamed Sheikh Nor
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:40 AM
People walk in front of the Sydney Opera House, Australia, November 2, 2016. Picture taken November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Steven…
East Asia Pacific
Stranded Refugees Plead with Australia to Ease COVID-19 Border Closures
Australia's borders, closed in March because of pandemic, expected to reopen in 2021
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 07:29 AM
Patients wait their turn at Saint Paul Catholic Hospital, to receive free concoctions made by Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cameroonian Christians Leave COVID-19-Doubting Churches
The central African state blames the increasing number of cases on negligence, lack of knowledge and the failure of some churches to educate their members on the dangers of COVID-19
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 09:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Quarantine-Weary Brazilians Head to Beaches Despite Warnings

People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.6, 2020. Brazilians…
Africa

In Somalia, COVID-19 Fears Prevent Maternal Healthcare, Child Vaccines

Somalis’ COVID-19 Fears Preventing Maternal Healthcare, Child Vaccines
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italian Cruises Resume With New Safety Protocols

FILE - Passengers of the Costa Deliziosa cruise ship wait to disembark in the port of Genoa, Italy, April 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virtual Workarounds Help African Couples Marry Across Distance

USA

Refugee Families Face Unique Struggles With Online School

Teaching assistant Samuel Lavi helps out with an online class at the Valencia Newcomer School, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power