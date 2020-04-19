COVID-19 Pandemic

World Cruise, Begun Before Virus Pandemic, Approaching Spain 

By Associated Press
April 19, 2020 11:18 AM
Costa Deliziosa cruise ship passes in the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri -…
FILE - Costa Deliziosa cruise ship passes in the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy, June 9, 2019.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Passengers on a luxury liner's around-the-world cruise, begun before the globe was gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, are finally approaching the end of their odyssey after 15 weeks at sea. 

The ship, the Costa Deliziosa, was heading Sunday toward a port in Spain before ending its journey in Italy — both countries devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. 

Costa Crociere, an Italian cruise company, said that the Deliziosa, which set sail from Venice in early January with 1,831 passengers, had no cases of COVID-19 aboard.  

The Deliziosa, a nearly 300-meter (1,000-foot) vessel, will disembark 168 Spanish passengers on Monday at Barcelona's port. Then the Deliziosa will head to its final destination, Genoa, Italy, where it is expected to let off the remaining passengers, Italians and those of other nationalities, on Wednesday.  

A company spokesman said a passenger left the ship earlier in the week in Marsala, Sicily, for health issues and had a COVID-19 test, which was negative. 

Being on the liner for weeks during the pandemic "was not surreal, it was incredible,'' said passenger Carlos Paya', who lives in Valencia, Spain, and is sailing with his wife. He added that they have family members in Spain.  

"The news that was arriving from home was causing us all a lot of worry and grief," he told The Associated Press by text message Saturday evening. "For us it was a stroke of good luck to be where we were."  

"From Perth [Australia] given the growth of the pandemic, and of course for those of us who have children in Spain, we would have preferred to return," he added. "Other passengers, on the other hand, given their old age, wanted to stay on board knowing that the boat was safe and secure." 

French authorities had rebuffed a request by Costa for permission to disembark several hundred passengers from France and nearby countries at Marseilles. "The health situation on board the ships, with 1,814 guests and 898 members of the crew, doesn't present any problem for public health and no case of COVID-19," Costa's statement said.  

While people infected with the coronavirus often experience mild or moderate symptoms, possible complications like pneumonia can put their lives at risk. 

The Deliziosa was originally due to return to Venice on April 26. After the U.N. World Health Organization pandemic alert in March, the ship, which had just made a port call in Fremantle, western Australia, made only technical and refueling stops, before the journey back toward the Mediterranean, which took it through the Suez Canal, according to the company. 

Passenger Jean-Pierre Escarras, from Marseilles, shot a video of their cabin that their daughters shared on social networks, in which he says: "This is our place of confinement. We are lucky to have a window."  

The couple said that after a stop in Sydney, the ship's activities were "reduced or sometimes canceled. We haven't been able to get out on land since March 14 — that's 34 days." 

The passengers said that ports in Oman, along the Suez Canal, as well as in the Seychelles and Indian Ocean ports, refused to let the ship dock. 

The Spanish passenger, Paya' praised the captain and crew.  

Costa said the passengers were confined to their cabins only for the period until the ship heard back that the ill guest who got off in Sicily had tested negative. It didn't say how long that period lasted. 

The company said, because the ship is Italian-flagged, it followed Italian precautionary measures used in the pandemic, including safety distancing between guests such as managing the numbers of who could enter food areas at any one time, and transmitting entertainment to cabin TV sets.  

A French woman whose in-laws are aboard the Costa Deliziosa garnered about 100 signatures on an online petition to urge the French government to intervene to get them home. 

But French authorities barred the Deliziosa from disembarking more than 1,000 passengers before its final destination in Italy. 

The regional administration for Bouches-du-Rhone in southern France cited a nationwide ban on allowing foreign cruise ships to dock, as part of France's virus-related confinement measures. Italy has also barred foreign cruise ships as it battles the virus outbreak. 

The French administration has granted exemptions to six other cruise ships in recent weeks to allow French passengers to get off, but refused this time, saying the previous stops overstretched local police and health authorities already mobilized to fight France's severe virus crisis. 

Last month, two other Costa cruise ships pulled into Italian ports, including one that earlier had aboard passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 before being disembarked in France. 

It was unclear if or where the passengers who were due to finally step aboard land after weeks of sailing aboard the Deliziosa would be quarantined as a precaution. 

Related Stories

Costa Deliziosa cruise ship passes in the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri -…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World Cruise, Begun Before Pandemic, Nears End of Odyssey
Passengers have spent 15 weeks at sea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 17:40
Doctor Sebastian Yancev, who participated in the operation to diagnose and treat passengers on the Australian Greg Mortimer…
COVID-19 Pandemic
128 People on Antarctica Cruise Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus
Australian passengers, and possibly those from New Zealand, are likely to fly home on Thursday or Friday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 18:01
Passengers wearing protective masks look out from their balcony on the Coral Princess cruise ship while docked at PortMiami…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Another Cruise Ship With Virus Victims Docks in Florida
As of Thursday seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 22:44
Passengers that came off the cruise ship Rotterdam Thursday, board a charter plane at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International…
USA
Passengers from virus-stricken cruise ships begin to depart
The ships were finally permitted to dock in Florida
Default Author Profile
By Fern Robinson
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 04:40
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

World Cruise, Begun Before Virus Pandemic, Approaching Spain 

Costa Deliziosa cruise ship passes in the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: No Evidence Survivors of COVID-19 Are Immune from the Disease

A member of the medical personnel works as patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the intensive care unit at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Extends Prisoner Furloughs amid COVID Threat

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting in Tehran, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 5, 2020. (Official Presidential website)
South & Central Asia

India’s Kerala State Shows Way in Coronavirus Fight

Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk in Ernakulam in the southern state of Kerala, India, April 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Orthodox Churches Hold Diminished Easter Services Amid Pandemic 

An Orthodox Church priest speaks to believers during a live broadcast in an empty church in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 19,…