COVID-19 Pandemic

World Economy Will Bounce Back in 2021, OECD Says

By VOA News
December 01, 2020 03:53 PM
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
FILE - A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, November 11, 2020.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Tuesday it expects the global economy to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic next year and grow as much as 4.2%. 
 
At a Paris news conference, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said the group forecasts the global economy will grow 4.2% in 2021 after shrinking by the same 4.2% this year.  
 
He admits that outlook appears to be “vigorous,” but he predicts nearly all the world’s economies will be smaller at the end of 2021 than they were at the end of 2019.  
 
Gurira says recent announcements regarding promising vaccines have provided some much needed hope. But, he added, “we're not out of the woods yet. Many countries are currently fighting a resurgence of the virus. And the re-imposition of containment measures is denting the economic rebound that had begun." 
 
The OECD predicts the 2021 rebound in the global gross domestic product will be led by a strong recovery in China. OECD economist Laurence Boone said China and Korea handled the pandemic better than most countries, and he sees their economies accounting for a significant share of global growth.
 
The United States and Europe are expected to contribute less to the recovery than their weight in the global economy. 
 
The OECD warns the recovery will be uneven across countries and sectors and could lead to lasting changes in the world economy. It says countries with solid coronavirus testing, tracking and isolation programs, and where vaccines are distributed effectively, should perform relatively well. 
 
But the organization warns that policymakers will need to retain both public health and fiscal support while acting decisively for the momentum to pick up. It said the 2020 economic damage would have been far worse, had it not been for massive government support to help people and businesses. 

Related Stories

Predictability Points to Stability for US Economy, Markets in Biden Era, Analysts Say
00:02:43
2020 USA Votes
Predictability Points to Stability for US Economy, Markets in Biden Era, Analysts Say
'Not a lot of things will change when you have divided government,' one analyst notes
Default Author Profile
By Keith Kocinski
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:37 AM
FILE - A shopper steps out of a department store, in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 27, 2020.
USA
US Economy Surges 7.4% From July to September
Third quarter gain was boosted by government coronavirus relief aid to US consumers that now has largely ended
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:06 AM
People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Shares advanced in Asia on…
VOA News on China
China’s Economy Grows Nearly Five Percent in Third Quarter of 2020
New data released Monday by Beijing shows world’s second-largest economy steadily recovering from coronavirus pandemic   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 02:37 AM
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news…
Economy & Business
IMF Official: Global Economy’s Health 'Less Dire' Than in June
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns coronavirus-induced 'calamity is far from over' 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Horse Racing Returns to Mali's Hippodrome After COVID Shutdown

Chadian jockeys wait to race during an afternoon of races at the hippodrome in N'djamena, Chad, Sunday March 15, 2015. Horse races take place every Sunday, bringing hundreds of spectators willing to brave the excruciating heat to watch their favorite
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Economy Will Bounce Back in 2021, OECD Says

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Shares were mostly higher…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ethiopian Refugees Worry About COVID-19 Outbreak in Sudanese Camps

Ethiopian refugees stand in for supplies at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray…
Africa

Fears Grow of Further COVID-19 Spikes Ahead of Ghana’s Election

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party campaign in Accra, Ghana, Nov 25, 2020.
USA

US Center for Disease Control Advisers Meet to Prioritize Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

Healthcare personnel rotate a patient who is on a ventilator at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, Nov. 20, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power