COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Approach 120 million, Johns Hopkins Says 

By VOA News
March 14, 2021 07:24 AM
Doctor John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Doctor John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.

More than 119.5 million people have contracted COVID-19, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday.  The United States tops the list as the place with the most infections at 29.4 million.  Brazil and India follow the U.S. with 11.4 million and 11.3 million, respectively.   

The U.S. appears to be on a path to stockpiling coronavirus vaccines, with plans to have enough doses for almost double the country’s population.  

The U.S. has committed funding to several vaccine initiatives, including $2 billion to Covax, the international program designed to provide coronavirus vaccines wherever needed.  

The U.S., Australia, India and Japan also agreed last week to a partnership to make 1 billion vaccines available across Asia by the end of 2022, India’s foreign secretary said at a news conference in New Dehli after a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of the other countries.   

The initiative is designed to attack the global vaccine shortage and counter China’s growing diplomatic campaign to distribute vaccines in Southeast Asia and globally. 

Civil defense members stand outside the new Salt government hospital in the city of Salt, Jordan March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Muath…
Civil defense members stand outside the new Salt government hospital in the city of Salt, Jordan, March 13, 2021.

Jordan’s health minister was resigned Saturday after at least seven COVID-19 patients died at a hospital in Salt, near Amman, due to a shortage of oxygen at the facility, state media reported.   

Later Saturday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II visited the hospital where an angry mob had gathered.   

China eases visitor entry

The competition to distribute vaccines worldwide escalated Saturday when China announced it would streamline the entry process for foreigners who want to visit mainland China from Hong Kong if they have received Chinese-manufactured coronavirus vaccines.   

By imposing fewer paperwork obligations, China hopes to enhance the global appeal of its vaccines, which most Western countries have not yet approved. In addition, China has yet to approve the manufacture or distribution of foreign-made vaccines within the country.   

Italy aims for 80% of shots by fall

In Italy, meanwhile, the special commissioner for the coronavirus said Saturday that the country planned vaccinate at least 80% of its population by September. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo disclosed a plan to put 500,000 shots in arms daily, according to a statement from the office of the Cabinet. 

FILE PHOTO: Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo gestures during a visit to a mass…
FILE - Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo gestures during a visit to a mass vaccination centre at Fiumicino Airport near Rome, Italy, March 12, 2021.

Nearly 2 million Italians, or about 4% of the population, have gotten two shots of vaccine, but fewer than 51 million Italians are eligible for inoculation. Italy is one of the countries hit hard by the coronavirus, with 3.2 million cases and more than 101,000 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins. 

With increasing vaccine deliveries, from 15.7 million doses in the first quarter to 52.5 million doses from April to June, Italy plans to broadly expand the places where shots will be available, including military barracks, stores, gyms, schools and Catholic Church facilities.   

In the meantime, most Italians face new restrictions beginning Monday as the government tries to stop a rise in case numbers. The restrictions include the closure of schools and nonessential shops in more than half of the country, including Rome and Milan.   

There is good news in Corvo, the smallest island in the Azores off the Portuguese coast: 322 of its 400 residents have received a COVID-19 shot and herd immunity will likely be reached by the end of March. 

"There's an atmosphere of celebration in Corvo," Dr. Antonio Salgado told the Lusa news agency. "From now on, we will feel safe." 

Herd immunity is reached when enough people, usually 50% to 70% of a population, are immune to an infection. Corvo will have nearly 85% of its residents 16 and older vaccinated this month.

 

Related Stories

An elderly woman reacts as she is inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Wealthy Nations Accused of Blocking Access of Lower-income Nations to COVID-19 Vaccines
South Africa, India have led an effort at World Trade Organization to waive drug companies’ exclusive rights to manufacture their vaccines during the pandemic
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:09 PM
Hospital staff receives one of the country's first coronavirus vaccinations using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Endorses AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Following Suspensions
UN agency also approves Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine for emergency use
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 03:57 PM
Zimbabwean Doctors Worried About 'Extremely Low' COVID19 Vaccine
00:02:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwean Doctors Worried About 'Extremely Low' COVID Vaccination Rate
Doctors are worried about the slow pace of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program for front line workers
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 10:53 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Approach 120 million, Johns Hopkins Says 

Doctor John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Eases Visitor Entry; Italy Aims for 80% of Shots by Fall

Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through a subway station in Beijing,…
Europe

UK's Vaccine Campaign Fails, for Now, to Fire Up EU 'Exit' Movements

FILE - A worker raises a British flag prior a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Government Response to Pandemic Posed Fundamental Civil Liberties Issues

A sign encouraging the wearing of masks and keeping social distancing stands at a street corner Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wealthy Nations Accused of Blocking Access of Lower-income Nations to COVID-19 Vaccines

An elderly woman reacts as she is inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital on the outskirts of…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power