COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Disregards WHO COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

By Columbus Mavhunga
April 22, 2020 12:17 PM
Health Minister Obediah Moyo speaking to journalists in Harare, March 5, 2020, after Zimbabwe received some equipment from the World Health Organization to fight COVID19. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Health Minister Obediah Moyo speaking to journalists in Harare, March 5, 2020, after Zimbabwe received some equipment from the World Health Organization to fight COVID19. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government has reduced the mandatory quarantine period for possible coronavirus cases by one-half. The government says it lacks the resources to take care of patients in isolation for the two-week period recommended by the World Health Organization.

Health Minister Obediah Moyo said late Tuesday that Zimbabwe does not have the resources to continue following the two-week quarantine period for people entering the country.

Speaking at a news conference streamed on social media, Moyo said the Cabinet has decided to reduce the quarantine period to seven days.

“And if they are found to be positive they will be sent to an isolation center. And if they are found to be negative they will be released. It decongests the facilities,” said Moyo.

An armed soldier turns away a vehicle during lockdown in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 13, 2020, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

That might be good news for returning Zimbabwean citizens, who have been complaining on social media about squalid quarantine centers which reportedly do not have running water.

Health experts see this move as dangerous. Dr. Alex Gasasira, the head of the World Health Organization in Zimbabwe, is urging those released to self-quarantine to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Zimbabwe has 29 confirmed cases. Four people have died.

“Several of the confirmed cases in Zimbabwe have been amongst people returning to Zimbabwe from countries which had a widespread of COVID-19. So, it is really in the public health recommended good to have a close monitoring of anybody who is returning to Zimbabwe at this time from such countries. So, this monitoring or quarantine could be voluntary or mandatory,” he said.

Zimbabwe had initially put the quarantine period at 21 days, even longer than the WHO’s recommendation.

Gasasira explains the importance of keeping possible coronavirus patients isolated while doctors watch them for signs of the infection.

“The 14-day is the average time – incubation period -- between the time maybe infected and the time he or she develops symptoms. So, if you spend more than 14 days without developing any symptoms. the likelihood is that you are not likely to be infected,” he said.

The cash-strapped government says it has so far spent about 125,000 U.S. dollars on food and basic needs of 950 returning residents in COVID-19 quarantine centers. The cost of accommodation is not included in that figure, officials said Wednesday.

 

Related Stories

Police and soldiers patrol the streets during a nationwide lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 19, 2020.
Africa
Zimbabwe Extends COVID-19 Lockdown; Businesses Cry for Relief
Zimbabwe has 25 confirmed infections so far and three deaths from the virus
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 12:47
FILE PHOTO: Police patrol during a 21-day nationwide lockdown called to help curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19),…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Marks Independence Anniversary Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Some critics use occasion to say President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to deliver on his promises
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 15:44
A man is arrested by police officers after resisting orders to vacate a vegetable market area in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, March 31, 2020, on the second day of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Africa
Rights Groups Welcome Court Ban on Brutal Zimbabwe COVID-19 Lockdown
Court ruling followed urgent petition from advocacy group Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which said it had recorded several rights abuse cases by army and police
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:54
Columbus Mavhunga
Written By
Columbus Mavhunga

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Disregards WHO COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines

Health Minister Obediah Moyo speaking to journalists in Harare, March 5, 2020, after Zimbabwe received some equipment from the World Health Organization to fight COVID19. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Middle East

COVID 19 Concerns Were Behind Israel Power-Sharing Deal

A woman takes part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

LabCorp to Expand Availability of Antibody Tests for COVID-19

Raeanne Castillo, at right, with Roper St. Francis Healthcare gives specimen collection kits to a LabCorp employee at the hospital's North Charleston office, South Carolina, March 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Macron Says Now Not the Time for Pandemic Probe

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Increase Testing as Coronavirus Battle Continues 

A closed beach signage is seen at Coolangatta Beach on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane on April 15, 2020. -…