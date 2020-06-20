East Asia Pacific

10 People Still Missing After a Boat Accident in Indonesia

By VOA News
June 20, 2020 07:16 AM
Passenger boat crews prepare their vessels near the Ancol Dreamland theme park in Jakarta on June 20, 2020, as it reopens after being closed down for months amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Ten people are reported missing after a motorboat with 16 fishermen capsized in Indonesian waters, according to local officials quoted by AFP, the French News Agency, Saturday.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency said the boat sank Thursday as it was hit by strong waves in a strait, near the Anak Krakatau volcano.

"Six were rescued alive on Friday and we continue searching for the 10 people still missing today," the agency’s spokesman Muhammad Yusuf Latif told AFP, adding that the fishermen had attempted to swim to a nearby island.

Indonesian rescue teams continued their search for survivors on Saturday.

Lax safety standards at sea have made Indonesia prone to boat accidents.

