14 Demonstrators Killed in Myanmar Protests

Myanmar security forces killed 14 people Monday during demonstrations in towns across the country following the deadliest weekend since the February military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The group, which has been monitoring the violence, said Monday’s toll brings the total number of deaths since the February 1 coup to at least 510.

Eight of the deaths that took place Monday occurred in Myanmar's main city, Yangon, according to AAPP.

Protests took place Monday throughout the country, including in Sagaing Region, where hundreds of mourners lined the street to pay tribute to a 20-year-old nursing student who was shot and killed Sunday while helping provide aid to injured protesters.

The United Nations say Myanmar’s security forces killed at least 107 people Saturday as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II. AAPP puts Saturday’s death toll at 141.

“What has happened on the national day of armed forces was horrendous,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a news conference Monday.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels. So many people killed, and such a stubborn refusal to accept the need to liberate all political prisoners and to make the country go back to a serious democratic transition," he said.

Myanmar's security forces deploy on Hledan road in Kamayut township of Yangon in Myanmar, March 29, 2021.

Also Monday, the United States suspended a trade agreement with Myanmar, also known as Burma, until democracy is restored in the country.

“The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government,'' U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Tai said the military’s killing of peaceful protesters "has shocked the conscience of the international community."

The announcement does not stop trade between the United States and Myanmar, but it suspends a 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement that laid out ways to boost business between the two countries.

Tai said the United States would also consider Myanmar's participation in the Generalized System of Preferences program, which reduces U.S. tariffs and provides other special trade access for some developing countries.

The United States had already imposed economic sanctions on Myanmar following the February 1 coup.

“We condemn this abhorrent violence against the Burmese people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Defense chiefs from a dozen countries, including the United States, issued a rare joint statement Saturday condemning Myanmar’s use of lethal force against unarmed people.

“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting — not harming — the people it serves,” the statement said.

The statement was backed by defense chiefs from Australia, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea and New Zealand.

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he arrives at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware, March 26, 2021.

“It’s terrible,” U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday of the violence in Myanmar. “It’s absolutely outrageous. Based on the reporting I’ve gotten, an awful lot of people have been killed. Totally unnecessary.”

Myanmar’s security forces further escalated violence Sunday by opening fire on a funeral in Bago, near the commercial capital of Yangon. The funeral was held for 20-year-old Thae Maung Maung, who was one of the protesters killed on Saturday.

Former de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) led Myanmar since its first open democratic election in 2015, but Myanmar's military contested last November's election results, claiming widespread electoral fraud, largely without evidence.

On February 1, the military removed the NLD government, detaining Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. Martial law has been imposed in townships across Myanmar.