East Asia Pacific

17 Missing in Indonesia Fishing Boat, Cargo Ship Collision

By Associated Press
April 04, 2021 12:17 AM
Map of Jakarta Indonesia
Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - A collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia's main island of Java, officials said Sunday.

The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer late Saturday off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah.

Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, was moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net, Ridwansyah said.

