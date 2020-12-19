East Asia Pacific

2 Dead, Hundreds Fleeing Floods in Philippine Storm

By AFP
December 19, 2020 05:39 AM
Map of Philippines

MANILLA - At least two people were killed and hundreds forced to flee their inundated homes in the Philippines as torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides in the storm-battered archipelago, officials said Saturday.

Huge waves smashed into a coastal village on Lapu-Lapu island in the central province of Cebu on Friday night, wiping out dozens of houses and leaving around 290 people homeless, Mayor Junard Chan said on Facebook.

Photos posted online by the mayor showed piles of wood and bamboo near the few houses still standing after the region was drenched by heavy rain.

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two elderly women who were killed when a landslide hit an area of Mahaplag town before dawn in the nearby province of Leyte, police officer Racquel Hernandez said.

A boy was also pulled from the rubble of his home and treated for his injuries, Hernandez told AFP.

About 1,500 people were forced to leave their homes on the major southern island of Mindanao as floodwaters engulfed 13 villages, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

The latest storm comes after a succession of typhoons in recent months pummeled the country, taking the lives 148 people, destroying hundreds of thousands of houses, wrecking cash crops and leaving swathes of the country without power.

Related Stories

A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Targets Deal for 25 MLN Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 
The Philippines aims to finalize negotiations with Sinovac Biotech this week to acquire 25 million doses of the Chinese company's COVID-19 vaccine for delivery by March, a coronavirus taskforce official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:33 PM
A Terre des Hommes researcher chats in a public chat room where users solicit fake 10-year-old Sweetie from the Philippines.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Parents Pimp Out their Children as COVID Job Losses Mount
Shutdowns during COVID-19 have increased risks of poverty, while the internet makes the sex trade easier than before
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:43 AM
FILE - A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle is pictured during the amphibious landing exercises of the U.S.-Philippines war games promoting bilateral ties at a military camp in Zambales province, Philippines, April 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Looking to Reverse Course on Scrapping US Military Pact
Manila suspended for a second time this month the cancellation of a Visiting Forces Agreement with Washington
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:28 AM
A woman wades through muddy floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Manila: 20 Missing After Typhoon Vamco Lashes Philippines
The typhoon hit just over a week after the island was struck by the strongest tropical storm of 2020
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 03:28 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

2 Dead, Hundreds Fleeing Floods in Philippine Storm

Map of Philippines
East Asia Pacific

Fiji Scrambles to Provide Aid as Cyclone Toll Rises

This hand out photo taken on December 19, 2020 and released by Fiji Red Cross shows devastation after remote villages were…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Firm Joins with AstraZeneca to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Southeast Asia

A Thai traditional giant statue wears a protective mask at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
East Asia Pacific

US FDA Approves Australian COVID-19 Self-Test Kit

A person uses Ellume's first over-the-counter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antigen test, which can be used at home, in this undated handout imag
East Asia Pacific

Cyclone Yasa Leaves Extensive Damage but Few Casualties, Aid Agencies Say

The Bagata Crossing is seen flooded on Vunivesi Road in Savusavu, as Cyclone Yasa passes through Fiji, December 17, 2020, in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims