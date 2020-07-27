East Asia Pacific

26 Rohingya Refugees Found Hiding on Malaysian Islet

By VOA News
July 27, 2020 01:42 PM
A photo taken July 26, 2020, by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, shows Rohingya refugees, who were thought to have drowned, sitting on a beach on Rebak Island, off the resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia.
A photo taken July 26, 2020, by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, shows Rohingya refugees, who were thought to have drowned, sitting on a beach on Rebak Island, off the resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia.

Malaysian authorities say 26 Rohingya refugees who were thought to have drowned after jumping off a fishing boat and trying to swim ashore on the island of Langkawi have been found alive.

Officials said Monday that the Rohingya were found hiding on a nearby islet.  

The search began when one of the refugees was found Saturday on the islet off Langkawi and told the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency that a minimum of 24 others were missing.

Senior agency official Zawawi Abdullah says 12 men, 10 women, and four children in total were found.

Officials say they believe local fishermen took the refugees out to sea and deposited them off Langkawi in the hopes that they come ashore undetected.

The Rohingya have been detained for further investigation and will be handed to the immigration department, according to Zawawi. Officials also say two other migrants were arrested for suspected trafficking.  

Malaysia does not recognize refugee status, although the mostly Muslim country is a popular destination for Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

A military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 caused hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee. Most are now living in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin reported in June that Malaysia could not take in any more Rohingya immigrants, saying that the economy had been too badly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. He added that those already residing within Malaysia will not be sent out.

Malaysia is home to more than 2 million illegal immigrants, in addition to around 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers, according to the Associated Press. Around 101,000 of these are Rohingya.
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

Envoy Wishes US Was More Like Vietnam in Virus Fight 

A man and his children, all wearing protective masks, ride a bicycle on a street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
East Asia Pacific

China Launches Propaganda for Recognition of Disputed Maritime Claims

FILE - In this Monday, May 11, 2015, file photo, This aerial photo taken through a glass window of a military plane shows China's alleged on-going reclamation of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The dispute over the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian State Posts Single-Day Record of New COVID-19 Cases  

ADF personnel and Victorian police officers patrol a walking track as Melbourne remains in lockdown restrictions due to…
East Asia Pacific

Defector Accused of Rape in South Korea Swims Back to North Korea

A North Korean military guard post, bottom at center, in North Korea's Kaepoong
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Evacuating Tourists from Area with New Coronavirus Cases

Women wearing face masks stand on a beach in Vung Tau city, Vietnam, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Vietnam on Sunday reimposed…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims