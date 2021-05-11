East Asia Pacific

3 Myanmar Journalists Arrested in Thailand

By VOA News
May 11, 2021 08:44 AM
In this photo released by the San Sai District Administrative Office, journalists working for Democratic Voice of Burma,…
In this photo released by the San Sai District Administrative Office, journalists working for Democratic Voice of Burma, prepare to get into a van after being arrested at San Sai District in Chiang Mai province north of Thailand May 9, 2021.

Three reporters working for a now-banned news broadcaster in Myanmar have been arrested in Thailand on charges of illegally entering the country.
 
The three journalists work for the Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news outlet that was recently shut down by the ruling military junta.   
 
DVB Executive Editor Aye Chan Naing said in a statement the trio was arrested Sunday in the northern city of Chiang Mai, along with two activists.  He urged the Thai government not to deport the five people back to Myanmar, saying their lives “will be in serious danger if they were to return.”
 
Aye Chan also appealed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
 
DVB is one of several independent news organizations whose operating licenses was revoked since the military ousted the civilian government on February 1 and detained its civilian leadership, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.  Dozens of reporters have also been arrested.  

Related Stories

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute of defiance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday April 27,…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Poet Dies in Military Detention, Family Says
Khet Thi’s body showed signs of torture and was missing organs, family said
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 10:08 PM
Anti-coup protesters hold the flag of the National League for Democracy party of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s Junta Cool on Commitment to ASEAN’s Plan for Stabilizing Country
Analysts say Myanmar’s military regime will exploit the plan's lack of detail to set the terms and stick to its own agenda
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 05:26 AM
Anti-coup protesters shout slogans during a demonstration on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than 200 global…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Classifies Resistance Government as ‘Terrorist Organization’ 
'We ask the people not to ... support terrorist actions, nor to provide aid to the terrorist activities of the GUN and the CRPH,' state TV says
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 05/08/2021 - 07:25 PM
FILE - Demonstrators hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Shadow Government Forms Militia to Oppose Military Junta
Supporters say formation of People’s Defense Force is first step toward creating alliance with ethnic rebel group
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:58 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

3 Myanmar Journalists Arrested in Thailand

In this photo released by the San Sai District Administrative Office, journalists working for Democratic Voice of Burma,…
VOA News on China

China Population Growth Falls to Lowest Rate in Decades

Journalists line up for copies of a news release outlining the results of China's latest population census before a press…
East Asia Pacific

Overseas and Overlooked, Americans in Thailand Seek Vaccines    

Two men enjoy the city skyline view on the 314-meter high rooftop terrace of the Mahanakhon building in Bangkok on November 11,…
VOA News on China

EU Suspends China Trade Deal as Tensions Grow Over Xinjiang, Hong Kong

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel,…
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Knife Attack Leaves Four Wounded, Three Critically

Police officers detain a man after a stabbing incident at the Countdown supermarket, in Dunedin, New Zealand, May 10, 2021 in this screen grab taken from video.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey