East Asia Pacific

5 People Jump from Myanmar Building to Escape Police; 2 Die

By Associated Press
August 11, 2021 10:07 AM
FILE - Police security forces stand by inside a police vehicle and on the sidewalk of Hledan Road in Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, April 16, 2021.
FILE - Police security forces stand by inside a police vehicle and on the sidewalk of Hledan Road in Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, April 16, 2021.

BANGKOK - Five people jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports Wednesday.

During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation that five people — four men and a woman — jumped from the apartment building before they could be apprehended. They said three died and the two others had life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Wednesday, however, the government said the incident involved eight people. It said two died, three were hospitalized and three others were arrested. The police precinct responsible for the raid refused to comment.

A neighbor told local media that five people had climbed onto the roof in an attempt to escape the security forces and jumped into an alley after they had nowhere else to go.

The government said the security forces conducted the raid after hearing that explosives might be in the apartment, and seized various items including firecrackers, gunpowder and “handmade grenades.”

Four explosions were reported in Yangon earlier in the day, but it was unclear whether they were related to the raid.

Since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February and seized power, there has been a groundswell of protests around the country.

More than 900 people have been killed by the authorities since the takeover, many in anti-government protests, according to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.

AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

5 People Jump from Myanmar Building to Escape Police; 2 Die

FILE - Police security forces stand by inside a police vehicle and on the sidewalk of Hledan Road in Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, April 16, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Australian Police Hope to Build Trust with Indigenous Communities with Translating App 

Police clash with protesters on Australia Day demanding that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the…
VOA News on China

Largest Hong Kong Teachers' Union Disbands Amid Crackdown

People walk past the entrance of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The pro…
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Australian Police to Enforce Sydney’s COVID-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions affect vulnerable communities in southwest Sydney
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Returns to 'Old Playbook' of Confrontation, Dialogue

A TV shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey