7 Hong Kong Democracy Activists Convicted Over 2019 Protest

By VOA News
April 01, 2021 02:32 AM
A pro-democracy supporter holds a British flag outside a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Seven pro-democracy…
A pro-democracy supporter holds a British flag outside a court in Hong Kong, April 1, 2021.

Seven of Hong Kong’s prominent pro-democracy activists were found guilty Thursday of organizing and participating in an unlawful assembly during the 2019 anti-government demonstrations.

The activists include media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Day, and 82-year-old barrister Martin Lee, one of the founders of the opposition Democratic Party.  Also convicted Thursday were lawyer Albert Ho, barrister Margaret Ng, labor rights activist Lee Cheuk-yan and former legislators Cyd Ho and Leung Kwok-hung.

Two other defendants had already pleaded guilty. The seven face up to five years in prison.

The seven were arrested last year for taking part in a protest on Aug. 18, 2019, that drew more than 1 million people, one of the largest that engulfed Hong Kong that year which involved violent clashes between protesters and police. The protests were triggered by a controversial extradition bill that evolved into a greater demand for greater freedoms for the financial hub, which had been granted an unusual amount of freedom when Britain handed over control in 1997.

The demonstrations spurred Beijing to impose a series of measures aimed at quashing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, including a new national security under which anyone suspected of carrying out terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power or collusion with foreign forces could be tried and face life in prison.

China’s national legislature approved a set of changes to Hong Kong’s electoral process to ensure only pro-Beijing loyalists can serve in the city’s legislature.

Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese…
Verdict Looms for 9 Senior Hong Kong Democrats in Landmark Unlawful Assembly Case
The prosecution argued that the freedom of assembly isn't absolute in Hong Kong
In this photo taken by Ren Quanniu, Ren Quanniu, right, and other supporters of lawyer Lu Si Wei pose for a group photo in…
Beijing Orders Closure of Chinese Law Firm Tied to Hong Kong Activists
Action is seen by activists and lawyers as reflecting Beijing's growing constraints on rights lawyers
A TV screen broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021…
Beijing-Led Electoral Reforms for Hong Kong Redefine 'Democracy,' Critics Say
Revamp increases pro-Beijing voices in semiautonomous city's legislature
A TV screen broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021…
China Approves Major Overhaul of Hong Kong Electoral System
New rules would ensure more pro-Beijing 'patriots' in city's legislature, further cementing mainland's grip on financial hub
