East Asia Pacific

After Arriving in Cambodia, Kaavan No Longer World's 'Loneliest' Elephant

By Ayaz Gul
December 01, 2020 10:36 AM
Kaavan the elephant interacts with another elephant at a sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, Dec. 1, 2020.
Kaavan the elephant interacts with another elephant at a sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, Dec. 1, 2020. (Four Paws - Global Animal Welfare Organisation/Handout)

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - An Asian elephant dubbed the “world’s loneliest” has encountered another of his species for the first time in eight years after having been flown to a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary from years of abusive captivity in a Pakistan zoo.

The Austrian-based animal welfare group Four Paws International, which arranged for the relocation of Kaavan the elephant, released Tuesday a picture of him touching another elephant with his trunk in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

“We can now officially call him the "former loneliest elephant in the world"! Seeing Kaavan interacting with other elephants is a huge moment for us but more importantly for Kaavan,” tweeted the Austrian group.

Kaavan was gifted to Pakistan in 1985 by Sri Lanka when he was one year old. The elephant was held in chains for years in an insufficient enclosure and was forced to perform in front of visitors in the poorly managed Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.

In 2012, his partner, Saheli, died due to a leg infection, prompting activists to call Kaavan the world’s loneliest elephant. Campaigners say the heartbreaking image of Kaavan standing above the body of his partner shocked the world.

Kaavan, weighing 5-tons and loaded in a custom-built enclosure, left Pakistan before dawn on Monday and arrived in Cambodia after an eight-hour flight, where he was welcomed by chanting Buddhist monks and sent on his way to the wildlife sanctuary.

Pakistani Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam in a statement “wished Kaavan more joyful days throughout the rest of his life” in Cambodia.

“We are sure about it being the right step to retire Kaavan after spending over three decades in captivity,” Aslam said.

In this photo released by Cambodia's Environment Ministry, Kraavan walks at Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey province, Dec. 1, 2020.
In this photo released by Cambodia's Environment Ministry, Kraavan walks at Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar Meanchey province, Dec. 1, 2020.

In addition to Four Paws, American actor/singer Cher and her animal welfare group Free the Wild helped secure Kaavan’s release.

Cher arrived in Pakistan on Friday where she also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Aslam said she also spent time at the Islamabad Zoo to provide “moral support” for the elephant.

“Cher has arrived and is so grateful for the help and support from the people of Pakistan to allow Kaavan to move to Cambodia and live out the rest of his life in peace and with dignity," Free the Wild co-founder Mark Cowne said in an email to VOA.

US pop singer Cher gestures in front of the crate of Kaavan the Asian elephant upon his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at…
Pop singer Cher gestures in front of the crate of Kaavan the Asian elephant upon his arrival in Cambodia from Pakistan at Siem Reap International Airport in Siem Reap, Nov. 30, 2020.

An initial medical examination conducted in September by experts at Four Paws showed the elephant’s nails had cracked and were overgrown due to improper care and an insufficient enclosure with flooring that damaged its feet.

The report also found Kaavan overweight and suffering from a stereotypical behavior because of his loneliness, the cause of his shaking head back and forth for hours, said Dr. Amir Khalil of the Austrian group.

The vet, who accompanied the elephant on his journey to Cambodia, told VOA before departing Pakistan the animal had lost weight, with an improved health condition, citing several months of training and treatment Kaavan underwent at the zoo.

 

Related Stories

Kaavan the Asian elephant is greeted upon his arrival at his new home in the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar…
South & Central Asia
‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ Arrives in Cambodia to Start New Life 
The world rallied around Kaavan after being kept in poor conditions in a Pakistani zoo 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 02:05 PM
A photographer takes a picture of an elephant named "Kaavan" waiting to be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia, at the…
South & Central Asia
Cher Visits Pakistan to Mark Freedom for 'Loneliest Elephant'
For past three months, Kaavan, who has lived in Pakistani zoo for 35 years, has been on a diet and learning to be less fidgety so he can make trip to Cambodia sanctuary
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 10:58 AM
A veterinary from the international animal welfare organization 'Four Paws' offers comfort to an elephant named 'Kaavan' prior…
South & Central Asia
'World's Loneliest Elephant' OK'd to Leave Zoo for New Life
Kaavan has languished at a zoo in Islamabad for more than 35 years
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 07:57 PM
Ayaz Gul
By
Ayaz Gul

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thailand Rap Group Pens Soundtrack to Pro-Democracy Protests

FILE - Youth band Rap Against Dictatorship, who's songs have condemned the military's involvement in government, perform in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2019.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Facebook, Google 'Zones Without Human Rights' in Vietnam, Amnesty Says

Vietnamese Internet activist Nguyen Lan Thang looks at a Facebook page at a cafe in Hanoi November 27, 2013. Vietnam will hand…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Gave COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate to N. Korea's Kim, US Analyst Says

FILE PHOTO: A man works in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus…
South & Central Asia

‘World’s Loneliest Elephant’ Arrives in Cambodia to Start New Life 

Kaavan the Asian elephant is greeted upon his arrival at his new home in the Kulen Prom Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Oddar…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Clashes With China Over Fake War Crimes Post  

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a ceremony in Tokyo.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims