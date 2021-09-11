East Asia Pacific

Analysis: Is Biden Summoning 'Strategic Patience' With North Korea?

By Christy Lee
September 11, 2021 07:01 PM
Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, walk near the barbed-wire fences decorated with ribbons…
Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk near barbed-wire fences decorated with ribbons with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Sept. 9, 2021.

WASHINGTON - As the stalemate between the United States and North Korea persists, some experts are wondering whether the Biden administration is returning to the Obama-era policy of strategic patience.

Ken Gause, director of the Adversary Analytics Program at CNA, thinks the U.S. could "by default" end up in strategic patience, which he described as a "kind of status quo and which is the comfort zone for the United States."

Strategic patience refers to the Obama administration's lack of action after a deal to freeze and disable the Yongbyon reactor collapsed in 2012.

Gause added, "After that fell through, they really didn't try to go back to the negotiating table. … The Biden administration is made up of a lot of people that served in those administrations, and probably, their latitude for trying new things with North Korea is probably somewhat limited."

Others argue that Biden's North Korea policy differs from Obama's, citing the administration's willingness to engage North Korea.

"The Biden administration, in contrast to the Obama administration, [has] expressed public concern about North Korea's nuclear development and recognized that it cannot be kicked down the road too far," said Scott Snyder, director of the program on U.S.-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday reiterated that the U.S. is ready for dialogue with North Korea.

"When it comes to the United States, our goal continues to be the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said. "We are prepared to engage in diplomacy toward that objective."

Price continued: "We have made clear to them that we are prepared to meet to engage in principled negotiations anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

Despite the calls, however, North Korea has not responded, and the Biden administration is faced with how to resume nuclear talks that have been stalled since late 2019.

Robert Manning, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said, "The mutual distrust on both sides has deepened" after the failed Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February 2019, which cast a shadow on "prospects for serious diplomacy."

Also, according to Snyder, the Biden administration's effort to engage North Korea has become harder because the regime is occupied with dire domestic problems.

Paramilitary forces parade to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.
Paramilitary forces parade to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

"The Biden administration faces adverse circumstances around its efforts to engage with North Korea — in the form of North Korea's domestic economic stress, the pandemic and North Korea's internal political rectification campaign," Snyder said.

North Korea faces a slew of issues, including "tense food situations" that its leader, Kim Jong Un, announced in June, which were exacerbated by heavy rains in August that damaged crops.

The regime is struggling to recover from a failed economic plan, one made worse by border closings aimed at keeping out COVID-19 cases. It has yet to begin vaccinations for COVID-19, having turned down UNICEF's offer of China's Sinovac vaccine.

The Biden administration, after eight months in office, is involved with multiple foreign policy issues of its own.

It faces the aftermath of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the pressure of restarting the Iran nuclear deal, and the rise of China as an assertive competitor.

Gause believes Pyongyang is not likely to return to the negotiating table until it obtains upfront concessions from Washington. The North Korean regime sought sanctions relief from the Trump administration, and its successor, the Biden administration, said it will not ease sanctions until North Korea takes steps toward denuclearization.

"United Nations sanctions on the DPRK remain in place, and we will continue to implement them, including through diplomacy at the United Nations and with the DPRK's neighbors," said a State Department spokesperson in an email to VOA's Korean Service this week, using the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (C) attends a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at…
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un attends a paramilitary parade held to mark the 73rd founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang in this undated image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency, Sept. 9, 2021.

Anthony Ruggiero, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the U.S. should not lift sanctions before North Korea makes a move toward denuclearization.

"Since 1994, the Kim family has convinced American presidents to provide significant sanctions relief and other benefits for the promise of North Korea's denuclearization," Ruggiero said. "And each time, the Kim family has failed to deliver."

Ruggiero continued: "Biden should change his approach and increase the pressure on North Korea by implementing existing sanctions."

Some analysts warned that North Korea could return to brinkmanship to put pressure on the Biden administration.

David Maxwell, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said North Korea's demand for sanctions relief will continue in a form of "blackmail diplomacy, which is really about using threats, increased tensions, in provocations."

Repetition of past provocations such as border clashes, Yeonpyeong Island attacks, and missile and rocket tests could occur, according to Maxwell.  

Related Stories

FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Suspended by International Olympic Committee for 2022, Will Miss Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC said Pyongyang violated Olympic charter by refusing to send a team to Tokyo Olympics   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:25 AM
Paramilitary parade held to mark the founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade
If confirmed, it would be the third North Korean military parade in about a year and the first since US President Joe Biden took office
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 11:17 PM
Newspapers reporting North Korea confirmed downfall of Jang Song Thaek, uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are displayed…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Fights 'Fake News,' But Critics Claim It's Gagging the Press  
A proposed revision to the Press Arbitration Act, backed by South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party, would significantly expand the ability of courts to punish accredited reporters and media outlets deemed to have intentionally published false information
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 09:32 AM
This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Promotes General to Ruling Party's Presidium, State Media Says
The presidium is one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in North Korea
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 09:02 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Christy Lee
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Faces COVID Vaccination Woes as Health System Under Threat

FILE - A man receives a COVID vaccine at a vaccination site, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 29, 2021, days before a military coup threw the country into turmoil.
East Asia Pacific

Beijing Blasts 'Uyghur Tribunal' Investigating Human Rights in Xinjiang 

The panel is shown images of what witnesses say are re-education camps in China on the first day of hearings at the "Uyghur…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Junta Troops Clash With 'Self Defense' Forces

FILE - This handout from Pauk Township News taken and released June 16, 2021, shows the remains of houses after they were burnt by Myanmar soldiers in Kin Ma village, Pauk Township, in Myanmar's Magway region.
East Asia Pacific

China Opens Rail Line, Trade Route to Indian Ocean Through Myanmar

Clerks stand at a display of goods at a "Belt and Road Products New Year's Marketplace" at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday,…
East Asia Pacific

Councilors Swear New Hong Kong Loyalty Oath After Hundreds Quit

A TV screen broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey