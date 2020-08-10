East Asia Pacific

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Thailand

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 02:36 PM
Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the…
Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the movie "The Hunger Games," during a protest at Thammasat University near Bangkok, Thailand, Aug, 10, 2020.

Rival protests took place in Bangkok Monday, with dozens of students continuing weekslong calls to change the constitution.

They were met by roughly 30 pro-government demonstrators outside the Parliament house in Thailand’s capital.

But thousands joined a protest at Thammasat University on the outskirts of the city — one of the largest seen in Bangkok since protests against the government, largely led by students — began, Reuters reported.

Protesters are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists.

The initial demonstrations began early this year, shortly after Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party in Feb. 21 and banned its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, from politics for 10 years.

The party, which came in third place in the 2019 election, was favored by young voters.

However, the protests were temporarily halted when the COVID-19 outbreak created a countrywide lockdown, including a restriction on public gatherings.

Related Stories

Thai anti-government protesters gather in front of the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 20, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Government Protests Mount in Thailand as Young Thais Demand Change
Protestors are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sanford
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 04:35
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a board showing the progress of developing an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Readies Human Trials of Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccine 
Having relied on overseas vaccine developers during the swine flu pandemic a decade ago and missed out, Thailand is keen to develop its own supplies this time around 
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 07:44
Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Several…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands of Protesters in Thailand Rally Against Government
Participants, mainly younger Thais, demand a new constitution, new parliamentary elections and an end to repressive laws
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 05:24
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Thailand

Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the…
USA

Maryland's First Lady Leads Coronavirus Relief Donation Drive

Maryland governor Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan are seen on Lunar New Year's day. (Courtesy - Executive Office of the Governor)
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung Erupts for 2nd Time in 3 Days

Men use their mobile phones to take photos as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the air as it erupts, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2020.
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Publisher, Democracy Advocate Arrested

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai gesture next to a copy of Apple Daily's July 1 edition during an interview Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
USA

US Health Secretary Hails Taiwan’s Response to COVID-19

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, unseen, in…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims