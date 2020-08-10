Anti-Government Protests Continue in Thailand

Rival protests took place in Bangkok Monday, with dozens of students continuing weekslong calls to change the constitution.

They were met by roughly 30 pro-government demonstrators outside the Parliament house in Thailand’s capital.

But thousands joined a protest at Thammasat University on the outskirts of the city — one of the largest seen in Bangkok since protests against the government, largely led by students — began, Reuters reported.

Protesters are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists.

The initial demonstrations began early this year, shortly after Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolved the Future Forward Party in Feb. 21 and banned its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, from politics for 10 years.

The party, which came in third place in the 2019 election, was favored by young voters.

However, the protests were temporarily halted when the COVID-19 outbreak created a countrywide lockdown, including a restriction on public gatherings.