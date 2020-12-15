East Asia Pacific

Asian Markets Fall Tuesday

By VOA News
December 15, 2020 07:39 AM
The Tokyo Tower is seen at night in the Japanese capital.
The Tokyo Tower is seen at night in the Japanese capital on Dec. 14, 2020.

Asian markets are down across the board Tuesday over lingering worries about the rising casualties from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic and the stalemate in Washington over a potential new financial relief package.   

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index ended down 0.1%.  The S&P/ASX index in Australia dropped 0.4%.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 0.6%.  The KOSPI index in South Korea lost 0.1%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index plummeted one percent.   

Singapore’s Composite lost 1.8 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise (0.06%).  In late afternoon trading, Mumbai’s Sensex is 25 points higher, but is also unchanged percentage-wise (0.09%). 

In commodities trading, gold is trading at $1,848.30 an ounce, up 0.8%.  U.S. crude oil is selling at $46.82, down 0.3%, and Brent crude oil is down 0.5%. 

All three major U.S. indices are up in futures trading.   

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Seoul Bans Anti-North Korea Leaflet Drops

A balloon containing leaflets denouncing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two…
VOA News on China

ICC Rejects Uighur Plea for Investigation of China

FILE- The building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

China Conducts Two Trials in Crackdown on Audio Bibles

FILE - A woman holding a bible during a Christmas Eve service held by members of an underground church, at an apartment in Beijing, Dec. 24, 2014.
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Passes Law to Ban Anti-North Korea Leaflets Amid Activists' Outcry

FILE - An activist hurls anti-North Korea leaflets as police block his planned rally on a road near the demilitarized zone in Paju, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2012.
East Asia Pacific

Philippines Targets Deal for 25 MLN Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 

A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims