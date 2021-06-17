East Asia Pacific

Astronauts Arrive at China’s New Permanent Space Station

By VOA News
June 17, 2021 05:21 AM
A woman wearing a face mask is silhouetted as she walks by a TV screen showing the Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship as it lifts off, in Beijing, June 17, 2021.

The first manned crew of China’s new permanent space station docked with the outpost Thursday evening.

The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying veteran space travelers Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming and rookie Tang Hongbo rendezvoused with the Tianhe module six hours after blasting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

The trio will spend the next three months aboard the module, whose name translates to “Heavenly Harmony,” outfitting it with equipment and testing its various components.

This mission is China’s first manned space flight in five years, and the third of 11 needed to add more elements to the space station before it becomes fully operational next year. The new station is expected to remain operational for 10 years.

The station could outlast the U.S.-led International Space Station, which may be decommissioned after its funding expires in 2024. China has never sent astronauts to the ISS due to a U.S. law that effectively bars the space agency NASA from collaborating with China.

China is aggressively building up its space program as an example of its rising global stature and technological might. It became the third country to send a human into space in 2003, behind the United States and Russia, and has already operated two temporary experimental space stations with manned crews.

Just this year, it sent an unmanned probe into orbit around Mars, while another probe brought back the first samples from the moon in more than 40 years.

 

