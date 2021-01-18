East Asia Pacific

Australia: 72 Tennis Pros Barred from Practicing After COVID Exposure

By VOA News
January 18, 2021 02:14 PM
Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on Jan. 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Seventy-two tennis players are under strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Australia that local officials refused to ease Monday ahead of the Australian Open.
 
The players, who traveled on three different charter flights to Melbourne, have been ordered to stay in their hotel rooms for fourteen days after multiple passengers on each plane tested positive for the coronavirus.
 
The 72 players will not be allowed to practice for two weeks leading up to the tournament, which begins on February 8th.
 
Some players, including Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who is currently the top ranked male player in the world, have reportedly complained about the restrictions and have asked for exceptions.
 
“People are free to provide lists of demands but the answer is no,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference Monday.
 
Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus last summer while organizing a controversial tennis tournament across several Balkan countries that had few restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.
 
His management team has not publicly confirmed whether the tennis star submitted a list of demands to Australian Open organizers.
 
So far, none of the 72 quarantined players have tested positive for the virus since arriving in Australia.
 
Some have complained that the COVID-19 restrictions presented to them ahead of time were different than what they have experienced in Melbourne. Players specifically questioned what constituted “close contact” in regards to being on a plane with someone who tested positive, when flights were operating at limited capacity.
 
Players who are not under quarantine are still practicing under strict conditions and supervision.
 

Related Stories

Naomi Osaka arrives at Adelaide Airport ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, January 14, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Despite Planning, Australian Open Players Test Positive
As players go into quarantine in Australia, India launches massive vaccination campaign
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/16/2021 - 11:33 PM
Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Players, Officials Face Tough COVID-19 Controls Ahead of Australian Open
Fines up to $15,000 could apply to anyone who breaks strict biosecurity orders
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 03:37 AM
A signs adorns a security fence near the harbour foreshore ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Alarm in Australia as COVID-19 Infections Grow
Australians urged to respect tighter New Year’s Eve COVID-19 restrictions as infections increase
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 04:19 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia: 72 Tennis Pros Barred from Practicing After COVID Exposure

Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
East Asia Pacific

Death Toll from Indonesia Earthquake Rises to at Least 84

This aerial picture shows the Governor's office building damaged following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, Indonesia.
East Asia Pacific

Heir to South Korea’s Samsung Conglomerate Receives 2nd Prison Sentence

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. Yonhap via REUTERS ATTENTION…
VOA News on China

Undeterred by US Sanctions, China Expected to Continue Development in Disputed Asian Sea

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, front) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68, rear) Carrier Strike Groups…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Begin Week Mostly Lower 

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 18,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims