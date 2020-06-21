East Asia Pacific

Australia Allows International Students to Return

By Phil Mercer
June 21, 2020 07:40 AM
A bicycle delivery courier and pedestrians make their way through an intersection in the city center following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 16, 2020.
A bicycle delivery courier and pedestrians make their way through an intersection in the city center following the easing of restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 16, 2020.

SYDNEY - The first planeload of international students to return to Australia since COVID-19 border closures is due to touch down in Canberra next month.

The planned return of about 350 foreign students would be the first major reopening of Australia's tightly sealed international borders.

Since March, only citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to return.  They must go into mandatory quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.  Foreign nationals have been banned under COVID-19 restrictions.

Under a plan approved by the Australian Capital Territory, the regional authority that governs Canberra and the surrounding area, a chartered flight would bring the students from a major travel hub in Asia, possibly Singapore.  They, too, would be sent into isolation for 14 days, and would be tested for the new coronavirus at the beginning and end of their stay before being allowed to resume their studies.

Paddy Nixon, vice chancellor and president of the University of Canberra, said strict health protocols would be followed.

“We have had to engage not just with the medical officers here in the ACT [Australian Capital Territory], but also with the federal government to ensure that we comply with all their expectations, regulations and protocols, and to ensure both the safety of the students, but also of our community at large.”  

Education is one of Australia’s most lucrative enterprises, generating billions of dollars each year.  However, COVID-19 restrictions, which have helped Australia mostly contain the disease, have damaged the sector.

It’s hoped the pilot program will lay the groundwork for large-scale arrivals of students in the months ahead.

Chinese students make up about a third of all international enrollments at Australian universities.  Earlier this month, they were warned by China's Education Ministry that Australia was no longer a safe place to study because of racism spurred by the pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan.  The government in Canberra said such discrimination was perpetrated by a “tiny minority of cowardly idiots.”

Australia’s international borders are expected to stay closed to tourists for the rest of the year.

Just over 7,400 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Australia.  The vast majority of patients have recovered, but 102 people have died.

 

Related Stories

People walk through the Sydney Central railway station in the city centre following the easing of restrictions implemented to…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s State Borders Slowly Begin to Reopen After COVID-19
From Wednesday, travellers from Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania are allowed to enter South Australia without going into quarantine
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 07:01
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, June 6,…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Rejects China’s COVID-19 Student Racism Claims
China tells its students that Australia isn’t safe for them
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 04:05
A Chinese paramilitary policeman wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus stands guard outside the Australian…
East Asia Pacific
Australia, China Clash Over COVID-19 Racism Claims
China has warned its citizens not to travel to Australia
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 06/07/2020 - 05:53
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, June 6,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Urges Citizens to Shun Australia as Virus Dispute Simmers
Appears to be Beijing's latest attempt to punish Australia for advocating an inquiry into coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 02:19
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

How Did Vietnam Become Biggest Nation Without Coronavirus Deaths?

FILE - A man uses a smartphone as he walks past a poster warning against the spread of 'fake news' on the coronavirus, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 14, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Laments Hong Kong’s Future Under Looming National Security Law

Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily, speaks during an interview to response national security legislation in Hong Kong, China, May 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Preparing to Send Anti-South Leaflets, Denouncing Defectors

A South Korean army soldier comes out from their military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, June 19, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

10 People Still Missing After a Boat Accident in Indonesia

Passenger boat crews prepare their vessels near the Ancol Dreamland theme park in Jakarta on June 20, 2020, as it reopens after being closed down for months amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
East Asia Pacific

Giant Footprints Linked to Predatory Australian Dinosaur

Map of South Headland Australia

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims