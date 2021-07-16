East Asia Pacific

Australia Called ‘Easy’ Target for Hackers

By Phil Mercer
July 16, 2021 03:58 AM
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware attack paralyzed the…
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, NJ.

SYDNEY - Australian cybersecurity experts are calling for more aggressive government action to protect businesses from ransomware attacks. Experts have warned a "tsunami of cybercrime" has cost the global economy about $743 billion.

Big companies can be attractive targets for cybercriminals who can extort millions of dollars after stealing sensitive commercial information.

The Cybersecurity Cooperative Research Centre is a collaboration between industry representatives, the Australian government and academics.

Its chief executive, Rachael Falk, believes Australia is an easy target for hackers because cyber defenses can be weak.

“More often than not, it is by sending an email where an employee clicks on a link,” she said. “They get into that organization, they have a good look around and they work out what is valuable data here that we can encrypt, which means we lock it up and we will take a copy of it. And then we will encrypt all the valuable data in that organization and then we will hold them to ransom for money. So, it is a business model for criminals that earns them money.”

The consequences for businesses can be extreme. They can lose valuable data, or have it leaked or sold by cyberthieves. In some cases, hackers can disable an organization’s entire operation. In March, a cyberattack disrupted broadcasts by Channel Nine, one of Australia's most popular commercial television news networks. It sought help from the Australian Signals Directorate, a government intelligence agency.

Researchers want the government to require Australian companies to tell authorities when they are being targeted.

They also want clarity on whether paying ransoms is legal. Experts have said Australian law does not make it clear whether giving money to hackers is a criminal offense.

There is also a call for the government to use tax incentives to encourage Australian businesses to invest in cybersecurity.

Last year, federal government agencies said China had been responsible for a series of cyberattacks on Australian institutions, including hospitals and state-owned companies. 

Related Stories

The Iranian national flag is seen outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters during the agency's Board…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Iranian Hackers Target US Military, Defense Companies
Facebook says the "highly targeted" campaign used fake personas to install malware and steal secrets
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 08:40 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
Middle East
Iranian Hackers Pose as UK Scholars to Target Experts   
Researchers say they assess with "high confidence" that the hackers support Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence collection efforts
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 02:34 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel…
VOA News on Iran
Hackers Disrupt Iran's Rail Service with Fake Delay Messages
News agency reported that the hack led to ‘unprecedented chaos’ at rail stations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/10/2021 - 12:21 AM
FILE - An "Out of Service" bag covers a gas pump as cars line up at a Circle K gas station near uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, May 11, 2021, following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a major East Coast gasoline provider.
USA
A Growing Dilemma: Whether to Pay Ransomware Hackers
President Joe Biden, top advisers discuss ways to rein in cybercriminals  
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 03:02 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Pacific Rim Leaders to Discuss Economic Way Out of Pandemic

A man walks by restaurants in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Experts Say Genetic Data Collection by Chinese Company Presents Global Policy Challenge

To match Special Report HEALTH-CHINA/BGI-DNA
East Asia Pacific

Tax Hike on Rich May Be Needed to Pay Thailand's Pandemic Debt, World Bank Says 

FILE PHOTO: Thai baht notes are seen at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File…
East Asia Pacific

American Journalist Remains Jailed in Myanmar After Court Appearance

Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this undated handout obtained May 25, 2021. The 37-year-old…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Calls for Better Cooperation from China on COVID-19 Origins

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey