East Asia Pacific

Australia Clashes with China Over Actor’s Death Penalty   

By Phil Mercer
June 16, 2020 06:34 AM
Chinese police patrol the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou August 5, 2004.
FILE - Chinese police patrol the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Aug. 5, 2004.

SYDNEY - Authorities in Canberra have condemned a death sentence handed down to an Australian actor allegedly caught trafficking drugs in China.  

Karm Gilespie has been detained in China since 2013, when he was allegedly found, in the city of Guangzhou, with several kilograms of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, 

Public details of his death sentence only emerged last weekend, when it was confirmed he had been convicted on drug charges. 

Australian officials say the 56-year-old prisoner has had assistance from diplomats since he was detained.  Friends of the former actor say he was duped by contacts in China into carrying the narcotics believing they were gifts.  He has a week to appeal his sentence. In a statement, his family said it was “very saddened by the situation.”  

FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, Sept. 25, 2019.

In Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated his government’s position on capital punishment. 

“Australia’s opposition to the death penalty is bi-partisan, multi-partisan, unanimous, principled, consistent and well-known.  We will continue to provide Mr Gilespie with consular assistance and engage China on his case.  Our thoughts are with him, his family and his loved ones,”  he said.

The death penalty adds more friction in the relationship between Australia and its biggest trading partner.  Ties were already strained over Canberra’s push for a global investigation into the origins of COVID-19, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan.

There have also been tensions over allegations of Chinese interference in Australia’s domestic affairs and cyber espionage.  In recent weeks authorities in Beijing have warned tourists and students that Australia was not a safe place to visit because of increased racism fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Australian officials and politicians have been careful not to publicly link Mr Gilespie's case with diplomatic problems, fearing it could harm his appeal. 

But a Chinese newspaper has criticized Canberra’s response to the death sentence, insisting that Australia’s attitude to China was becoming “increasingly irrational”.  

 In 2017 Australia exported $85.7 billion in goods and services to China, equal to more than 6.5 per cent of national income, or Gross Domestic Product. 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, Sept. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Australian PM 'Sad and Concerned' Over Countryman’s Death Sentence in China 
Karm Gillespie convicted last week on drug trafficking charges dating back to 2013 
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 08:58
An Airbus A380 lands at the Guangzhou Baiyun International airport in Guangzhou, in China's southern Guangdong province.
VOA News on China
Australian Man Sentenced to Death in China for Drug Smuggling
The man was arrested at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in 2013
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 08:45
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, June 6,…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Rejects China’s COVID-19 Student Racism Claims
China tells its students that Australia isn’t safe for them
Default Author Profile
ByPhil Mercer
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 04:05
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia Clashes with China Over Actor’s Death Penalty   

Chinese police patrol the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou August 5, 2004.
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Rally from Monday’s Doldrums

A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 16,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Demolishes De Facto Embassy with South

A South Korean army soldier watches the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, near the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

After Collapse of Tourism, ASEAN Eyes Domestic Travel, Weighs 'Travel Bubble'

A massive hilltop Buddhist temple is a popular draw for tourists on the Thai island of Phuket. (VOA News)
USA

US, China to Each Allow 4 Weekly Flights for Airlines; Delta to Fly Next Week

FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims