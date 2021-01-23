East Asia Pacific

Australia Contemplates Controversy Surrounding Its National Day

By Phil Mercer
January 23, 2021 04:38 AM
FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
FILE - Jordan O'Davis, center, who is Aboriginal, performs with the Buja Buja dance troupe during the Wugulora Indigenous Morning Ceremony as part of Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020.

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the date of the country’s national holiday and has criticized cricket bosses for omitting the words “Australia Day” from promotions for its matches. The first fleet of British convicts arrived in Sydney on Jan. 26, 1788, but Aboriginal groups mourn what they call “Invasion Day.”

Australia’s national day is controversial because it is held on a date marking British colonization. Aboriginal Australians have led the charge for it to be commemorated at a different time of the year.

Cricket bosses have removed the term “Australia Day” from promotional material for matches because they insist it was a time of “mourning” for many Indigenous players.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, though, wasn’t happy.

“Look, I think Australian cricket fans would like to see Cricket Australia focus a lot more on cricket and a lot less on politics,” he said.

Australia Day has been a national public holiday since 1994. Morrison believes Jan. 26 is a significant date.

“It is all about acknowledging how far we have come,” he said. “When those 12 ships turned up in Sydney all those years ago, it wasn’t a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either. I think what that day, to this, demonstrates is how far we've come as a country and I think that's why it's important to mark it in that way."

Historians say the first fleet of British convicts comprised 11, not 12, boats.

Mick Dodson, a celebrated Indigenous activist, believes the prime minister’s broader grasp of history is poor.

“He seems to have a total lack of empathy of the impact of the British coming to Australia on Aboriginal people,” he said. “There is no empathy there at all. It’s all about self-praise and aggrandizement of white fella colonization. He is very lightweight when it comes to understanding Australian history.”

Many Australia Day events this year are being scaled back or postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the clamor for the date to be altered is likely to be undiminished.

Australia’s Indigenous peoples make up about 3% of the national population. They believe that high rates of unemployment, poverty and incarceration are the direct result of the dispossession and marginalization caused by European colonization that began in 1788.

Related Stories

Beachgoers enjoy a summer day at Coogee Beach in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Demands Foreign Travelers Take COVID-19 Test
Australia demands they take it within 72 hours of departure
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 03:55 AM
Australian tennis player Ivana Popovic leaves a hotel for a training session in Melbourne, Jan. 19, 2021, as players train while quarantining for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament.
COVID-19 Pandemic
3 More Coronavirus Infections Linked to Australian Open
Victoria state health department says two players were among the three cases, raising the number of infections to seven since last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:34 AM
A deserted Riverside Expressway is seen on the first day of a snap lockdown in Brisbane on January 9, 2021, with officials…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Threat Will Likely Keep Border Closed in 2021, Australia Says 
COVID-19 vaccines unlikely to prompt Australia to reopen international borders in 2021, dashing travel hopes for millions 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 07:51 AM
Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
East Asia Pacific
Australia: 72 Tennis Pros Barred from Practicing After COVID Exposure
The players, who traveled on three different charter flights to Melbourne, have been ordered to stay in their hotel rooms for fourteen days after some passengers tested positive
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 02:14 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia Contemplates Controversy Surrounding Its National Day

FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pride, Caution Evident in Wuhan on Lockdown Anniversary 

People dance in a park in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on January 23, 2021. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Sees Talks as Way to Advance Nuclear Program, US Intel Official Says

This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
East Asia Pacific

China Seen as Pressing Advantage in Myanmar with High-Level Visit, Deals

China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by and Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 11, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccination Uncertainty in Japan Casts Doubt Over Olympics

Olympic rings are seen near the National Stadium in Tokyo

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims