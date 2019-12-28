East Asia Pacific

Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises

By Associated Press
December 28, 2019 05:48 AM
FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
FILE - A koala drinks water from a bottle given by a firefighter in Cudlee Creek, South Australia, Dec. 22, 2019. Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia’s iconic marsupial, while the fire danger accelerated Saturday in the country’s east as temperatures soared.

The midnorth coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires in the area in recent months have significantly reduced their population. Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country’s most beloved animals, but they’ve been under threat thanks to a loss of habitat.

“Up to 30% of their habitat has been destroyed,” Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.”

Images shared of koalas drinking water after being rescued from the wildfires have gone viral on social media in recent days. 

“I get mail from all around the world from people absolutely moved and amazed by our wildlife volunteer response and also by the habits of these curious creatures,” Ley said.

About 5 million hectares of land have burned nationwide during the wildfire crisis, with nine people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

In this image made from video, smoke rises from wildfires Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the Blue Mountains, New South Whales,…
Smoke rises from wildfires, Dec. 27, 2019, in the Blue Mountains, New South Whales, Australia. Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia’s most populous state face increased fire danger thanks to higher temperatures.

Fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was upgraded to severe Saturday, as high temperatures built up over the region. Sydney’s western suburbs reached 41 degrees Celsius (105 F) Saturday, while the inner city is expected to hit 31 C (87 F) Sunday before reaching 35 C (95 F) Tuesday.

Two wildfires in New South Wales are at the “watch and act” level issued by fire services.

Canberra, Australia’s capital, peaked at 38 C (100 F) Saturday, with oppressive temperatures forecast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has gone on an overseas family vacation in the wake of Prime Minister’s Scott Morrison’s much-criticized family trip to Hawaii recently.

Morrison, who apologized for going away, eventually cut short his vacation and returned to Sydney last weekend.

Elliott said he will be briefed daily while overseas. 

“If the bushfire situation should demand it, I will return home without hesitation,” he said.

Related Stories

A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance, at Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, December 21,…
East Asia Pacific
Australia’s Wildfires Threaten Sydney Water Supplies
Officials are taking steps to keep ash and other fire debris from dams across New South Wales
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 01:27
This image made from video shows a house on fire from a bushfire, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Gumeracha, South Australia…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Firefighters Brace for Heatwave This Weekend
Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia’s most populous state are attempting to make headway amid favorable conditions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 03:09
In this image made from video, a sign offers thanks and a Merry Christmas in a destroyed residential area by wildfire, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Firefighters Spend Christmas Containing Blazes
Fire crews try to get an upper hand on the bushfires before temperatures soar later this week
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 02:22
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises

FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Court Jails Former Ministers, Executives for Graft

Vietnamese former Minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son, left, valuer Hoang Duy Quang, second left, former…
East Asia Pacific

New Program Aimed at Aiding Delivery of Public Services in Phnom Penh

Trucks carry workers on a flooded street as the daily transportation brings them to home from work near Trapang Anchanh village…
East Asia Pacific

US Military Base Blares False Alarm Amid North Korea Tensions

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2004, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand guard on the armored vehicles at the their base in…
East Asia Pacific

Thai SEAL Dies of Infection from Cave Rescue a Year Ago

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, emergency rescue teams gather in the staging area as they continue the search for a…