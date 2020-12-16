East Asia Pacific

Australia to File Formal Complaint at WTO over China’s High Tariffs on Australian Barley  

By VOA News
December 16, 2020 03:31 AM
FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27,…
FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia, Oct. 27, 2020.

Australia is launching a formal challenge to the World Trade Organization over heavy tariffs imposed by China on its barley exports.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham acknowledged that appeals to the WTO “are not perfect and they take longer than would be ideal” in announcing the move Wednesday in Canberra. But he said that ultimately “it is the right avenue for Australia to take at this point.”

FILE - Australia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham speaks during a signing ceremony with Indonesia's Trade Minister in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 4, 2019.
FILE - Australia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham speaks during a signing ceremony with Indonesia's Trade Minister in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 4, 2019.

Beijing imposed an 80.5% anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty on Australian barley back in May after claiming that barley farming was heavily subsidized by the government.

The tariffs are expected to cost Australian farmers over $300 million annually.

Birmingham said the reasons for China’s heavy tariffs “lack basis” and "are not underpinned by facts and evidence.”

Australia’s decision to seek redress with the WTO comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned it would report China over information from state-run media that Chinese power plants have been given official approval to import coal from other nations without restrictions, except for Australia.

The disputes over Australia’s barley and coal exports to China are the latest chapters in Beijing’s increasingly bitter trade and diplomatic dispute with Canberra, which first turned sour when Canberra banned Chinese-based tech giant Huawei from building its new 5G broadband network, and further deteriorated over Australia’s push for an independent probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected more than a year ago in central China.

In addition to the heavy barley tariffs, China has also suspended Australian beef imports and opened two probes into Australia’s lucrative wine import sector, with over $790 million in sales last year. Beijing has also advised its citizens and students to reconsider Australia as a destination for travel and education, citing racial discrimination.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $170 billion last year.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: An empty coal train sits on the tracks at the Port of Brisbane January 15, 2011. Flooding in Queensland has brought…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Braces for Coal Export Ban as Relations With China Plummet 
More economic pain expected as diplomatic tensions with China escalate with coal exports reported banned
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 08:42 AM
President-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser nominee Jake Sullivan speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020…
VOA News on China
US Shows Unity in Support of Australia as Canberra Takes On Beijing
Outgoing, incoming US administrations boost Australia in its wine war with China
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 08:40 PM
People stand at the gates of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Australia's government says a Chinese…
East Asia Pacific
Patience, Engagement Key to Rebuilding Australia's Damaged Ties with China, Expert Says
Australia must engage with China as barbs traded over fake war crimes tweet, according to analysts
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 05:03 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia to File Formal Complaint at WTO over China’s High Tariffs on Australian Barley  

FILE PHOTO: Crops are seen in a barley field at a farm near Moree, an inland town in New South Wales, Australia October 27,…
East Asia Pacific

Japanese Scientists Confirm Returned Asteroid Probe Contains Soil Sample

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) staff carry a case containing Hayabusa2's capsule with extensive samples of an asteroid as it arrives at JAXA Sagamihara Campus in Sagamihara in this photo taken by Kyodo, Dec. 8, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Thai Police Make Rare Arrest of Politician Accused of Trafficking Migrants Into Fishing Industry

One of seven men arrested for human trafficking in Thailand Tuesday sits on his bed alongside several handguns, a sign of the dangers in and around Thailand’s ports where big money is to be made off the backs of cheap labor. (Courtesy DSI)
Press Freedom

Philippine Journalist Maria Ressa Says New Libel Case ‘Ludicrous’ 

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa is pictured outside a regional trial court after the arraignment in her second cyber libel case, in…
East Asia Pacific

Japan’s 'Twitter Killer' Sentenced to Death

Takahiro Shiraishi covers his face inside a police car in Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 2017 and released by Kyodo, Dec. 15, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims