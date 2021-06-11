East Asia Pacific

Australia Refusing to Resettle Tamil Asylum Family in Another Country

By Phil Mercer
June 11, 2021 03:55 AM
Christmas Island
Christmas Island

SYDNEY - An Australian official says a Sri Lankan Tamil family that had unsuccessfully sought asylum and was then held on a remote Indian Ocean island cannot be resettled in New Zealand or the United States, as earlier suggested.

“Please help us to get her out of detention and home to Biloela.” Priya Nadesalingdram pleads on social media for her daughter’s freedom as the 3-year-old recovers from sepsis and pneumonia. The pair was flown to a hospital in Perth, leaving another daughter and the children’s father on Christmas Island, a remote Australian territory in the Indian Ocean.

The Tamil family was denied asylum by the Australian government in 2018 and have been held for more than three years. The government has said they have no right to stay in Australia. They were taken from their home in the state of Queensland and sent to a Christmas Island detention center in 2019.

Earlier this week, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews suggested at a press conference they could be resettled in the United States or New Zealand.

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese told a news conference this week their treatment had been appalling.

“These young girls are Queenslanders,” he said. “They should be brought home. The idea that we are looking for other nations to take them is quite frankly breathtaking. They should be granted visas based upon the ministerial discretion.”

Andrews has now said the Tamil family can’t be resettled in another country because resettlement arrangements with New Zealand and the U.S. apply only to official refugees.

The Australian government won’t compromise tough immigration laws that allow for the indefinite detention of so-called unlawful noncitizens -- those without a valid visa.

Andrews says the measures have stopped migrants risking their lives trying to reach Australia by boat.

“It is not a case of being mean,” she said. “We are very strong as a government in our policy in relation to our border protection. These are longstanding policies and, quite frankly, I am not going to have people die trying to come to Australia by sea on my watch. So, let’s not forget the history. We know that more than 1,200 people actually died trying to get here. Now, having said that I am assured by Border Force that they are doing everything they can to make sure that that particular family is well accommodated on Christmas Island.”

The two children were born in Queensland after their parents arrived by boat from Sri Lanka nearly a decade ago.

Legal efforts to stop their deportation continue.

Related Stories

Dr. Scott Hocknull and Robyn Mackenzie pose in Eromanga with a 3D reconstruction and the humerus bone of "Cooper," a new species of dinosaur discovered in Queensland, Australia, June 8, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Scientists Confirm Discovery of New Dinosaur Species
Researchers say it is the largest ever found in Australia and among the largest that ever lived
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 09:25 AM
In this image taken from a video, Sean Turnell, an economist at Australia’s Macquarie University, speaks in front of audience…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Urged to Intensify Efforts to Help Jailed Academic in Myanmar
Sean Turnell has been imprisoned since the military ousted his employer, the country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in February
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 05:53 AM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Corp. Ben Robert-Smith, from Australia, who was recently awarded the Victoria Cross, during…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Afghan War Veteran Denies Allegations of War Crimes
Decorated veteran of Afghan war, will seek to prove he was unfairly portrayed in newspaper stories as having broken the moral and legal rules of war
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 05:55 AM
In this undated photo provided by Australian Federal Police on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, packages holding blocks of cocaine,…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Police Foil International Cocaine Smugglers
US-assisted seizure is Australia's largest drug interdiction ever
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 02:02 PM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Australia Refusing to Resettle Tamil Asylum Family in Another Country

Christmas Island
East Asia Pacific

Communities Across Myanmar Taking Up Arms to Resist Junta

Protesters against Myanmar's junta burn the flag of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in Mandalay
USA

White House Launches Broader Scrutiny of Foreign Tech

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
East Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific Drug Trade Thriving as Gangs Make Billions in Profits, UN Says

FILE - Bags of methamphetamine pills are pictured during the 50th Destruction of Confiscated Narcotics ceremony in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, June 26, 2020.
Science & Health

Sunrise Special: Solar Eclipse Thrills World's Northern Tier

In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey