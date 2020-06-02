East Asia Pacific

Australian Bushfire Probe Scrutinizes Communication Problems

By Phil Mercer
June 02, 2020 08:03 AM
A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
FILE - A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 25, 2020.

SYDNEY - Claims that communication problems during Australia’s deadly summer of bushfires left communities dangerously exposed are coming under scrutiny Tuesday when hearings resume at a Royal Commission.  With just months before the start of the next wildfire season the nation’s highest form of inquiry is looking at ways to make Australia more resilient and safer.  

Map of Australia, featuring Sydney, Western Australia, and Tasmania

For almost eight weeks the huge Green Valley fire raged near the border of New South Wales and Victoria.  It was ignited by lightning in December.  But emergency crews called in from across Australia were using different radio frequencies and were often unable to contact each other.  Some firefighters say that in the heat of battle the result was a dangerous lack of information.  The Royal Commission into the ‘Black Summer’ blazes is investigating calls for an overhaul of the communications network.

Greg Mullins, a former New South Wales Fire and Rescue Commissioner, says the response to the Green Valley blaze highlighted how out-dated the current system is. 

“We had fire-fighters from every state and territory assisting.  But, for example, Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade units in regional New South Wales not being able to speak to the local units on their radio channels. Country Fire Authority from Victoria, the same issue,”  he said.

FILE - Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 23, 2020.

Emergency authorities say that liaison officers were deployed to boost cooperation between crews from different jurisdictions that included volunteers and professional firefighters.  But the New South Wales Rural Fire Service concedes there is plenty of work to be done to fix the problems permanently.   

The Black Summer blazes in Australia killed more than 30 people, destroyed 3,000 homes and scorched 12 million hectares of land.  

FILE - A member of the Australian Defense Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns at a makeshift field hospital at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island, January 14, 2020.

It is estimated that one billion animals died in the disaster.  South-eastern Australia is one of the world’s most fire-prone regions.  The fires last summer were exacerbated by a long drought, and were the worst in the nation’s modern history.  

The impact of climate change on bushfires is also being examined by the commission, as well as land management.   Scientists say that global warming is influencing the frequency and severity of the fires in Australia.   

 
 

Related Stories

A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
East Asia Pacific
Hearings Begin into Australia Bushfire Disaster
How to lessen future impacts on people, animals and land on agenda
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 07:27
In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of…
East Asia Pacific
Q&A: How Climate Change, Other Factors Stoke Australia Fires
Scientists explain how long-term climate change and drier weather are supercharging Australia's wildfires
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 17:27
Firefighters control flames during hazard reduction in Bilpin, Australia, Oct. 23, 2013.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Firefighters Battle Hot, Windy Conditions
Authorities warned residents in Australia's most populous state to flee their homes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/22/2013 - 23:35
Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. …
East Asia Pacific
Three Americans Killed When Australia Firefighting Plane Crashes
A C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia’s southern New South Wales state
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 00:58
Firefighters at Burragate, Australia, gather outside the firehouse as they discuss a nearby fire threat Friday, Jan. 10, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Wildfires Merge into Inferno, but Fairer Weather Forecast
Two wildfires become an inferno in southeast Australia, near where a man suffered serious burns protecting a home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 03:15
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian Bushfire Probe Scrutinizes Communication Problems

A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Again in Positive Territory

A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Economy's Virus Recovery Touted as 'Pho-nomenal'

The sun sets in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, where resorts are trying to get tourists to travel again. (VOA News)
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Leader Accuses US of 'Double Standard' Over Protests

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 2,…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Struggles to Shake COVID-19 as PM Quarantines, Challenges Mount  

A Muslim man wearing a protective mask prepares to pray outside the closed National Mosque while celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims