East Asia Pacific

Australian City Reopens After Lengthy Coronavirus Lockdown

By VOA News
October 28, 2020 11:34 AM
Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
FILE - Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Australia, Oct. 21, 2020.

Australia's second largest city, Melbourne, ended a nearly four-month coronavirus lockdown Wednesday, with restaurants, cafes and bars reopening and outdoor contact sports resuming. Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria.

At a news conference, state Premier Daniel Andrews said the easing of the lockdown will allow 16,200 retail stores, 5,800 cafes and restaurants, 1,000 beauty salons and 800 pubs to reopen, impacting 180,000 jobs.

Melbourne and the surrounding areas were the epicenter of Australia’s pandemic, with a peak of 700 new cases a day back in August, and 819 of the nation’s 907 total deaths from the coronavirus. Wednesday was the first day since June 9 that no new cases of the virus were reported in Melbourne.

Residents must still wear masks. Work from home orders are still in effect and travel remains limited to no more than 25 kilometers. But while many shops and restaurants did not survive the pandemic, others that are left report record demand, with some restaurants already fully booked one month in advance.

The travel restrictions are expected to be lifted November 9, allowing residents of Victoria to visit other parts of Australia, which were able to contain the second wave of the virus with severe measures.  Officials say the nation has recorded just over 27,500 novel coronavirus infections, far fewer than many other developed countries.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A cashier works behind a protective plexiglass shield at a supermarket in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Long COVID-19 Lockdown Ends In Australia’s Second Most Populous City
Victoria state has been at the center of Australia’s COVID-19 crisis, It has had the majority of infections and almost 90 percent of the nation’s virus fatalities
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 06:21 AM
Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s Second-Largest City to Begin Emerging from Strict COVID-19 Lockdown   
Melbourne’s 5 million citizens will be allowed to leave their homes and visit restaurant and bars beginning Tuesday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 07:43 AM
Australian tourist Stewart Dufty, 44, second right, talks with other stranded foreign tourists at a hostel in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Wants Citizens Stranded Overseas by COVID-19 Restrictions Home by Christmas
Foreign travelers were banned from Australia to curb the spread of COVID-19 in March, but citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to come home
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 03:13 PM
People line up to enter a supermarket hours before a citywide curfew is introduced in Melbourne, Sunday, Aug 2, 2020. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s Coronavirus Hotspot, Victoria State, Loosens Restrictions
Region which includes Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, had been locked down for 100 days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 09:56 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Press Freedom

For Filipino Journalists, Local Politics Can Be a Dangerous Beat

Journalists, including Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, raise their smart phones with words "STOP THE ATTACKS!" in a rally for press…
East Asia Pacific

Australian City Reopens After Lengthy Coronavirus Lockdown

Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
USA

US to Open Embassy in Maldives Amid Geopolitics Competition with China    

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks to board an aircraft to leave for Maldives, in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 28, 2020…
Economy & Business

Indonesia’s Pandemic Response: A Law to Create Millions of Jobs

Indonesian students raise their fists and shout slogans during a protest against a controversial omnibus bill on job creation,…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mixed Wednesday   

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Oct…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims