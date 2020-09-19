East Asia Pacific

Australian Football Player Receives Payout for Concussions

By VOA News
September 19, 2020 08:19 AM
FILE - Signage is seen outside the Australian Football League (AFL) headquarters in Melbourne, June 29, 2020.
FILE - Signage is seen outside the Australian Football League (AFL) headquarters in Melbourne, June 29, 2020.

A former football player in Australia has been awarded a landmark $1 million insurance payment for brain damage he says was caused by the concussions he suffered when he was a professional athlete.  
 
Former Australian Football League player Shaun Smith said it was a “fluke” that he had included disablement in his insurance policy 25 years ago.
 
MLC Insurance found Friday that Smith had a “total and permanent disablement” because of the concussions suffered during his athletic career.  
 
The 51-year-old Smith says he is not able to work and has mental health issues.
 
He told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he is “happy” that the ramifications of receiving concussions “have finally been recognized.”
 
While Smith's payout paves the way for similar payouts for other athletes, the payments will not be available to them if they did not include disablement in their insurance policies.  
 
Analysts say the MLC finding, however, may lead former athletes to file class action suits.  
 
The U.S. National Football League paid out $1 billion to a group of retired players who said they had suffered brain damage as a result of the concussions they received when they were in the league. 
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian Football Player Receives Payout for Concussions

FILE - Signage is seen outside the Australian Football League (AFL) headquarters in Melbourne, June 29, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

US Sanctions Chinese Company Developing Resort in Cambodia

An airport construction site is seen in an area developed by China company Union Development Group at Botum Sakor in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, May 6, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Bids Farewell to 'Mr. Democracy'

A Taiwanese flag is laid during a memorial service for the late former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan on…
VOA News on China

China Sends Warplanes Over Taiwan as US Envoy Visits

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Chinese People's Liberation Army H-6 bomber is seen flying…
Europe

UK Ambassador to China Stirs Uproar With Photo Seen as Promoting Xi Jinping

Caroline Wilson posted a picture of herself with China's ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, in which they hold a copy of Xi Jinping's book "The Governance of China." (Caroline Wilson/Twitter)

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims