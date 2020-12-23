East Asia Pacific

Australian Held in China Hopes for Justice Despite Torture

By Associated Press
December 23, 2020 03:18 AM
Writer Yang Hengjun is seen at an unidentified location in this still image from an undated video obtained via social media. (Twitter @yanghengjun)
FILE - Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun is seen at an unidentified location in this still image from an undated video obtained via social media. (Twitter @yanghengjun)

A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. 

Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. 

The 55-year-old spy novelist and pro-democracy blogger was formally charged with espionage in October, opening a path to him standing trial. 

"After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,'' Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.  

In the letter, seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday, he says, ''I miss you more and more.'' 

The former Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said he was not guilty. When authorities "inspect my life, they can't find anything wrong,'' Yang wrote. 

"I still have some confidence in the court. I think they will give me justice,'' Yang wrote. "Whether or not they judge me guilty will say a lot about whether the court is governed by rule of law or by pure absolute power.''  

In his letter, Yang advised his supporters: "Pursue democracy, the rule of law and freedom.'' 

Australia has made repeated requests to Chinese authorities for an explanation of the charges against Yang. 

Australian Embassy officials last visited Yang in detention in Beijing last Thursday, according to a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. It didn't disclose further information, citing privacy obligations.  

Yang's detention comes as bilateral relations plumb new depths, particularly since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. 

China advised Australia in August that Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei had been detained, accused of endangering national security. 

Cheng worked for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, a state media organization.

Related Stories

A 5G logo is displayed at the Huawei campus in Shenzhen city, China, March 6, 2019. Australia’s ban on Huawei’s involvement in its 5G networks and its crackdown on foreign covert interference are testing Beijing’s efforts to project its power overseas.
East Asia Pacific
China-Australia Rift Deepens as Beijing Tests Overseas Sway
Australia's ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's involvement in its next-generation networks is testing Beijing's efforts to project its power overseas
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 08:03 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun wishes Happy New Year to his Twitter followers at an unidentified location in this still image from an undated video obtained via social media. (Twitter @YANGHENGJUN)
East Asia Pacific
China Warns Australia Not to Interfere in Case of Writer Suspected of Spying
China warns Australia not to interfere in the case of a writer arrested on suspicion of espionage
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 09:01 AM
Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat, who is now an Australian citizen, gestures in an unspecified location in Tibet, China, in mid-July 2014, in this social media image.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Demands Release of Author Detained in China
Beijing says it is investigating a Chinese-Australian writer for alleged “involvement in criminal activities endangering national security.” In Australia, a prominent government MP is demanding that author Yang Hengjun be freed immediately. Yang was arrested a week ago after arriving in China from the United States, where he is a visiting scholar at Columbia University. Officials in Beijing say the Australian national is being questioned on suspicion of…
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 01/27/2019 - 05:45 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Student Union

For South Korea's Graduating High Schoolers, Entrance Exam Results Brings Relief

A student wearing a face mask prays before the start of the annual college entrance examination
VOA News on China

US Congress Passes Landmark Bill in Support of Tibet

The Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso delivers his message as he attends a fair in Milan.
Press Freedom

Journalist Murders Double in 2020, Press Freedom Group Says

Kurdish security forces are seen approaching on a road in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Sulaymaniyah during protests on Dec. 11, 2020. (Rebaz Majeed/VOA). Moments after this photo was taken, one of them threatened Rebaz Majeed, a journalist with VOA.
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Urges Tight Virus Controls for Big Holiday Celebrations

People check temperature as they visit Christmas light festival in Bangkok, Thailand December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
VOA News on China

US Issues Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials Suspected of Rights Abuses

FILE - Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at AICC's booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims