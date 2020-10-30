East Asia Pacific

Australian Inquiry Recommends Sweeping Changes to Handle Catastrophic Bushfires

By Phil Mercer
October 30, 2020 05:15 AM
A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
FILE - A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 25, 2020.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALA - A high-level report into Australia’s devastating “Black Summer” bushfires warns that natural disasters are becoming “more complex, more unpredictable, and more difficult to manage.”

The Royal Commission, a high-level public inquiry into Australia’s bushfires, said the Black Summer fires of 2019 occurred during Australia’s hottest and driest year on record. According to the commission’s final report, more than 24 million hectares of land were burned. Thirty-three people died, and more than 3,000 homes were destroyed.

The commission was set up in February to examine how Australia could become more resilient in the face of natural calamities.

It has identified climate change as a key factor in an increasingly dangerous future. It warned that extreme weather had already become more frequent and intense because of climate change, bringing with it floods and bushfires.

In the report released Friday, the inquiry said traditional firefighting methods might be no match for catastrophic fire conditions in the years and decades to come, when Australia would likely have more hot days and fewer cool days.

The commission offered 80 recommendations, including the need for a national aerial firefighting fleet. Water-bombing aircraft are operated by individual states and territories, and the commission called for greater across-the-board cooperation between federal and local authorities. An integrated country-wide early warning system to alert residents was also recommended.

David Littleproud, the minister for emergency management, said the report also advised harnessing firefighting techniques successfully used by Indigenous Australians.

“It also brings into light the role that First Australians can play, and I have said this when this disaster first hit us back at the start of the year, is that our First Australians have a significant role to play in educating us and working with the new science to make sure that were can prepare better for particular bushfires in the future,” he said.

Aboriginal methods involve the lighting of small so-called “cool” fires in specific areas during the early dry season between March and July. The flames burn slowly, reducing vegetation that can feed wildfires and that creates fire breaks.

Australia’s federal, state and territory leaders will soon discuss the Royal Commission’s recommendations. Campaigners are urging them to adopt all of the recommendations and do more to address the impact of climate change.

Related Stories

Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
East Asia Pacific
Australian City Reopens After Lengthy Coronavirus Lockdown
Melbourne reopens 16,200 retail stores, 5,800 bars and restaurants
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:34 AM
FILE PHOTO: A cashier works behind a protective plexiglass shield at a supermarket in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Long COVID-19 Lockdown Ends In Australia’s Second Most Populous City
Victoria state has been at the center of Australia’s COVID-19 crisis, It has had the majority of infections and almost 90 percent of the nation’s virus fatalities
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 06:21 AM
Gina Cimarosti, manager of the London Tavern Hotel, stands in her empty pub in Melbourne, which is in lockdown due to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s Second-Largest City to Begin Emerging from Strict COVID-19 Lockdown   
Melbourne’s 5 million citizens will be allowed to leave their homes and visit restaurant and bars beginning Tuesday 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 07:43 AM
Australian tourist Stewart Dufty, 44, second right, talks with other stranded foreign tourists at a hostel in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Wants Citizens Stranded Overseas by COVID-19 Restrictions Home by Christmas
Foreign travelers were banned from Australia to curb the spread of COVID-19 in March, but citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to come home
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 10/25/2020 - 03:13 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian Inquiry Recommends Sweeping Changes to Handle Catastrophic Bushfires

A bushfire burns in Bodalla, New South Wales, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Wildfires destroyed more than 3,000 homes and…
East Asia Pacific

Rescuers in Vietnam Search for Dozens Missing after Deadly Landslides

Villagers wade through mud after a landslide swamps a village in Phuoc Loc district, Quang Nam province, Vietnam Thursday, Oct…
VOA News on China

Activists Hail Canadian Parliamentary Committee Report on Uighur ‘Genocide’

A protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct…
East Asia Pacific

Early Voting Begins in Myanmar Election

State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, fills out a ballot in her country's election, in voters in Naypyitaw, the nation’s capital, Oct. 29, 2020.
USA

US Sanctions Target 11 Entities, 5 People for Violating Iran Sanctions

A man walks past the Mahshahr petrochemical plant in Khuzestan province,1032 km (641 miles) southwest of Tehran, September 28,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims