East Asia Pacific

 Australian Officials Scramble to Save Stranded Whales

By VOA News
September 22, 2020 10:32 AM
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, Sept. 22, 2020.
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia, Sept. 22, 2020. (AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding)

Australian wildlife rescue teams said Tuesday they were able to free at least 25 of about 270 pilot whales stranded in a remote area off the west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania and hoped to rescue more.

The rescue operation, led by Australia's Parks and Wildlife Department, got underway early Tuesday after the whales were discovered stranded Monday on two sandbars in Macquarie Harbor, near the west coast town of Strahan, about 200 kilometers northwest of the Tasmanian state capital, Hobart.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka told reporters a third of the whales were likely to have died.

The rescue effort involved more than 65 state park workers, fishermen and volunteers navigating icy waters and attaching the animals to slings and moving them out of the harbor and into deeper water using boats.

A pod of whales, believed to be pilot whales, is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia.
A pod of whales, believed to be pilot whales, is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, Australia. (AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding)

Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said the stranding is believed to be a natural event and said any whales they can save should be considered a “win.” He said with these whales there is always a danger of a re-stranding.

Pilot whales are a large species of dolphin and grow to about seven meters and can weigh up to three tons. They are social animals, traveling in pods of 10 to 20 animals but those groups can swell in size to hundreds.

The species is prone to mass strandings, which some scientist attribute to their strong social connections and persistence to remain together in a crisis.

 

Related Stories

Major mining companies like Rio Tinto, unloading iron ore in Australiaa in December, 2013, will learn the true extent of Cameroon's resources after a World Bank-funded aerial survey of one of Africa's mineral-rich nation's.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Vows to Protect Aboriginal Heritage After Destruction of Sacred Sites
Mining company destroyed sacred rock shelters dating back 46,000 years, despite opposition from Indigenous groups
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 04:42 AM
In this photo provided by the Northern Territory Government, a humpback whale swims in the East Alligator River in the Kakadu…
Science & Health
Humpback Whales Found In Crocodile-Infested Australian River, Baffling Scientists
Experts believe one of the humpbacks has returned to the sea, and plans are being made to coax the others to follow
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 05:25 AM
FILE - In this undated file publicity image provided by Discovery Channel, a great white shark swims near Guadalupe Island off the coast of Mexico.
East Asia Pacific
Man Dies in Australian Shark Attack
Experts say changing water temperatures may be bringing sharks closer to shore
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 05:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

USA

Trump Says He Has Strong Message on China in UN Speech

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel from the South Lawn at the White House.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Eases COVID-19 Restrictions 

People exercise in the early morning along a spring blossom lined path in Hagley Park, Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Sept…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Chinese City Scheduled for Limited Re-opening  After COVID-19 Scare

Medical workers attend to people lining up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound in Ruili
VOA News on China

Critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping Sentenced to 18 Years on Corruption Charges

Police officers stand guard at an entrance to Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court
USA

New York Police Officer Charged With Spying for China

FILE - Police Officers patrol East River Park during the Coronavirus Pandemic in New York City, May 2, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims