East Asia Pacific

Australian PM Announces Compensation for Volunteer Firefighters 

By Reuters
December 28, 2019 07:57 PM
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfires in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia in this still image from a…
FILE - Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfire in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, in this still image from a social media video, Dec. 15, 2019.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - The Australian government announced Sunday that it would compensate volunteer firefighters in the state of New South Wales (NSW), as the country's intense bushfire season rages on. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said payments of up to A$6,000 would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season. 

"I know that our volunteer firefighters in NSW are doing it tough, especially in rural and regional areas," Morrison said in a statement. "The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer firefighters." 

The conservative leader has previously said compensation for volunteers was not a priority, but he has faced increasing political pressure as widespread fires continue to burn. 

On Tuesday, he announced government workers could receive additional paid leave for volunteering. 

While there are different rules across Australia's states, volunteers tend to negotiate time off directly with their employers. 

Eight fatalities

Bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states since September, and eight deaths have been linked to the blazes. 

Cooler conditions in many areas during Christmas week helped contain some blazes, but the fire risk has increased in parts of the country in the final few days of 2019. 

On Sunday, organizers of a major music festival in the state of Victoria canceled the event, citing extreme weather conditions expected Monday. 

"After consultation with local and regional fire authorities and other emergency stakeholders, it is clear that we have no other option," the organizers wrote on Facebook. 

The event was meant to run until New Year's Eve, and 9,000 people were already camping at the site when the announcement was made. 

A total fire ban is in place for all of Victoria on Monday because of forecast high temperatures and strong winds creating an "extreme" fire risk across most of the state. 

Related Stories

FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises
Thousands of koalas are feared to have died north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia’s iconic marsupial
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 05:48
A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance, at Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, December 21,…
East Asia Pacific
Australia’s Wildfires Threaten Sydney Water Supplies
Officials are taking steps to keep ash and other fire debris from dams across New South Wales
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 01:27
This image made from video shows a house on fire from a bushfire, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Gumeracha, South Australia…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Firefighters Brace for Heatwave This Weekend
Firefighters battling wildfires in Australia’s most populous state are attempting to make headway amid favorable conditions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 03:09
In this image made from video, an aerial scene shows firefighters extinguishing wildfires in the Adelaide Hills, Australia, Dec. 24, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Wildfire-ravaged Areas of Australia get Holiday Relief
About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 08:17
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian PM Announces Compensation for Volunteer Firefighters 

FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfires in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia in this still image from a…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Demand Mainland Chinese Traders Leave

An undercover policeman points a can of pepper spray as others detain a protester during a demonstration at a shopping mall popular with traders from mainland China near the Chinese border in Hong Kong, Dec. 28, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises

FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Court Jails Former Ministers, Executives for Graft

Vietnamese former Minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son, left, valuer Hoang Duy Quang, second left, former…
East Asia Pacific

New Program Aimed at Aiding Delivery of Public Services in Phnom Penh

Trucks carry workers on a flooded street as the daily transportation brings them to home from work near Trapang Anchanh village…