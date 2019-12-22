East Asia Pacific

Australian PM Defends Climate Record As Bushfire Crisis Continues

By Phil Mercer
December 22, 2019 10:05 AM
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is briefed by NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in the NSW Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney, Dec. 22, 2019.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is briefed by NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in the NSW Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney, Dec. 22, 2019.

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for going on vacation while the country struggled with a worsening bushfire crisis. Since September, the emergency has killed at least 10, destroyed more than 700 homes and scorched millions of hectares. Morrison is back in Australia, where his leadership is under scrutiny.

A police officer said, "I am now directing you to move off this temporarily closed roadway so that we can reopen the road and warn you that should you fail to comply with my direction you may be arrested. Force may be used. Do you understand, Izzy?"

Thirteen-year-old Izzy Raj-Seppings was told she could be arrested outside Morrison's official residence in Sydney. With her father, the Australian schoolgirl had joined hundreds of protesters demanding that Morrison take the threat of global warming more seriously.

Demonstrators hold up placards during a climate protest rally in Sydney, Austalia, Dec. 21, 2019.
Demonstrators hold up placards during a climate protest rally in Sydney, Austalia, Dec. 21, 2019.

They argue that a drier warmer climate is increasing Australia's vulnerability to bushfires.

As the fires raged across the country, Morrison was on vacation in the United States. He was criticized for leaving the country during a crisis. He has apologized but is defending his government's climate policies.

"Look, I think Australians are fair-minded about this. They know at the end of a difficult year people go on leave and they know when dad makes a promise to their kids they like to keep it. But nevertheless, I understand the anxiety and why people have been upset by this. That is why I am pleased to be back and front up. I said we will meet our 26% emission-reduction target. Emissions per year today under our government are on average 50 million tonnes a year less than they were under the previous government," he said.

Firefighters tend to burning property caused by bushfires in Bargo, southwest of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2019.
Firefighters tend to burning property caused by bushfires in Bargo, southwest of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2019.

Morrison has visited the Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney and was briefed about the emergency in New South Wales, where more than 100 fires burn. Conditions Sunday have eased, allowing fire crews to prepare for more dangerous days in the weeks ahead.

Bushfires have always been part of the Australian story. But this fire season has not only started earlier than usual, it is far more intense.

The authorities say some of the fires will only be extinguished by heavy rain. However, weather officials say no major rainfall is expected in the next two months.

 

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019, as firefighters try to contain dozens of out-of…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Faces Catastrophic Fire Conditions
Catastrophic conditions as Australia’s brutal bushfire season continues
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 00:47
A helicopter drops fire retardent to protect a property in Balmoral, Australia
East Asia Pacific
Australia's NSW Braces for Catastrophic Fire Conditions
Authorities asked people to delay travel, at the start of what is normally a busy Christmas holiday period, warning of the unpredictability of the fires as winds of up to 70 kph (44 mph) were set to fan flames through the middle of the day
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 20:31
Residents watch a large bushfire as seen from Bargo, 150km southwest of Sydney, on December 19, 2019. - A state of emergency…
East Asia Pacific
Australian Leader Curtails Holiday as Firefighters Killed in Huge Blazes  
Australia has been fighting wildfires in the east for weeks, with blazes destroying more than 700 homes and nearly 3 million acres of bushland
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 22:02
A firefighter conducts back-burning measures to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires in the Central Coast, some 90-110 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia.
East Asia Pacific
Australia's Most Populous State Declares Wildfire Emergency
Around 2,000 firefighters were battling the blazes, half of which remain uncontrolled, with the support of US and Canadian backup teams and personnel from the Australian Defence Force
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 03:22
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian PM Defends Climate Record As Bushfire Crisis Continues

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is briefed by NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in the NSW Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney, Dec. 22, 2019.
USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to be Signed 'Very Shortly'

President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, Dec. 21, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
East Asia Pacific

North Korean's Kim Holds Military Meeting as Tension Rises Under Looming Deadline

A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch…
USA

Diplomat: US Must 'Engage' to Seek Change From N. Korea

The State Department building in Washington, DC (file photo)
USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to Be Signed 'Very Shortly' 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention…