East Asia Pacific

Australian Police Seize Evidence from Country’s Biggest Source of Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
April 09, 2020 08:27 AM
In this photo provided by the New South Wales Police, investigators in protective gear prepare to board the Ruby Princess…
In this photo provided by the New South Wales Police, investigators in protective gear prepare to board the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Wollongong, Australia, April 8, 2020.

Police in Australia have removed items from a cruise ship that arrived in Sydney last month carrying hundreds of passengers infected with the novel coronavirus.  

Investigators wearing protective gear from head to toe boarded the Ruby Princess late Wednesday night at Port Kembla and confiscated the ship’s “black box,” which holds a digital record of its movements similar to those installed on passenger jets.  The authorities also questioned all of the ship’s 1,040 crew members who have remained on board since it docked on March 19. 

About 15 of the hundreds of infected passengers who disembarked the ship without undergoing health checks have died, making it the largest source of Australia’s 6,000 total COVID-19 infections and 51 deaths.  About 200 crew members have shown symptoms of the virus, with 18 testing positive. The ship is expected to remain at Port Kembla for 10 days while the crew undergoes treatment. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt announced 96 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, the lowest number of new infections in more than three weeks. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Mounted police officers patrol following the implementation of stricter social-distancing and self-isolation rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in the Manly suburb of Sydney, Australia, April 6, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Officials Hopeful Australia Is Flattening COVID-19 Curve
Thirty-four mostly elderly people have died and there are more than 5,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 09:57
People walk past a "Beach Closed" sign at Bondi Beach, as the beach remains closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australia to Start COVID-19 Vaccine Animal Tests
Researchers say vaccine well over a year away
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 04:50
Deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential…
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Crisis Could Cost Australia 1 Million Jobs; Government Responds with Stimulus
Australia launches massive government stimulus to save jobs
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 00:40
A lone tourist poses for a photo in Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australian States Close Borders as COVID-19 Threat Intensifies 
A fractured nation — Australian states close borders as Covid-19 threat intensifies 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 08:48
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian Police Seize Evidence from Country’s Biggest Source of Coronavirus Infections

In this photo provided by the New South Wales Police, investigators in protective gear prepare to board the Ruby Princess…
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Back on Upswing Thursday

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Taiwan Denies Accusations of Racism by Head of World Health Organization

People wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and visit at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China President Pledges Help to South Africa in Coronavirus Fight  

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020.
Arts & Culture

COVID Canceled His Tour, But Asian Rapper 'MC Hot Dog' Still Keeps Collecting Fans 

MC Hot Dog

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims