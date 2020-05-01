East Asia Pacific

Australian Police Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Attacker in Mall

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 12:29 PM
Police in the northwester Australian coastal city of South Hedland say they shot and killed a man Friday who attacked several people with a knife in and around a shopping mall.
 
Police and witnesses at the scene say the suspect, a man in his 30s, first stabbed a man at a motel and another outside a local McDonald's restaurant before entering the South Hedland Mall, where he attacked more people. 

Western Australia State Premier Mark McGowan told reporters police confronted the man and tasered him, but that he continued lunging at them with his knife, forcing them to shoot.  
 
Police did not say how many people were injured in the attack, but local media say at least five. They did say the victims were being treated at a local hospital but did not report on their condition.
 
Officials have no motive for the attack and are studying security camera footage for more clues.  

 

