East Asia Pacific

Australian State Announces Bold 'Zero Extinction' Plan to Protect Endangered Species 

By Phil Mercer
September 07, 2021 08:18 AM
A rescued koala named Ernie climbs up a tree as he is released back into his natural habitat, following medical treatment for…
FILE - A rescued koala named Ernie climbs up a tree as he is released back into his natural habitat, following medical treatment for chlamydia, where he had to have one of his eyes removed, in Grose Vale, Sydney, Australia, July 25, 2020.

SYDNEY - Koalas, rock wallabies and the Nightcap Oak, a rare tree, are some of the iconic species to be protected under an “historic” zero extinction plan in the Australian state of New South Wales.

The New South Wales government Tuesday outlined a strategy to safeguard the survival of endangered plants and animals in the state’s vast network of national parks, to address what Environment Minister Matt Kean said is the worst mammal extinction rate in the world.  

New South Wales, Australia map

More than 90 endangered species at risk from feral pests, bushfires and climate change will be given greater legal protection. There are new safeguards for birds, frogs and reptiles, as well as rare trees, including the dwarf mountain pine.  

The species join the Wollemi pine, known as a “dinosaur tree” because of its ancient heritage, which was declared New South Wales’ first asset of intergenerational significance last year after the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires almost wiped out its few known sites in the wild. 

There will also be a network of predator-free areas and authorities will be able to mandate conservation and fire-management plans to ensure plants and animals are protected. For some species there is little time to waste. Some population groups of the brush-tailed rock wallaby in the Warrumbungle National Park have fallen to just ten animals.  

Environmental groups have broadly welcomed the zero extinction initiative. 

Rachel Lowry, the chief conservation officer of the Australia branch of the international conservation organization the World Wildlife Fund, says it is a promising plan. 

“What I find really encouraging is that the zero extinction target is the type of principled target that we need that draws a line in the sand and says no more extinctions. Now, I would love to see that being drawn actually for the whole nation, and not just for species in protected areas and in this case species in protected areas in New South Wales only. But like I said, it is a good step forward,” she said.

It is not just an Australian problem. Officials in New South Wales have warned that, globally, one million species face extinction in the coming decades.  

National Threatened Species Day is commemorated across Australia September 7 to raise awareness of plants and animals at risk of dying out. 

 

Related Stories

UNESCO Leaves Australia's Great Barrier Reef Off Endangered List
00:02:19
Science & Health
UNESCO Leaves Australia's Great Barrier Reef Off Endangered List
Environmentalists call move a ‘terrible’ decision driven by politics, not science
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 03:16 PM
A bonobo ape, a primate unique to Congo and humankind's closest relative, sits in the grass at Lola Ya Bonobo sanctuary just…
Africa
UNESCO Removes DR Congo Park From Endangered List
UNESCO praised the country's conservation efforts in Salonga, the vast central African country's largest public park
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 08:51 PM
An indigenous man called Tebu, of Uru-eu-wau-wau tribe, looks on in an area deforested by invaders in the village of Alto Jaru,…
Press Freedom
Journalists on Front Line to Protect Endangered Rainforests 
Pulitzer Center's rainforest initiative supports local reporters covering illegal mining, deforestation and other issues affecting Indigenous communities 
Jessica Blatt
By Jessica Blatt
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 07:47 AM
This Jan. 19, 2021 photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows a North Atlantic right whale mother and…
Science & Health
Births Among Endangered Right Whales Reach Highest Figure Since 2015 
Researchers say greater numbers are needed in coming years for North Atlantic right whales to rebound from estimated population that's dwindled to about 360
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 08:12 PM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Resistance Movement Calls for Nationwide Uprising

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Promotes General to Ruling Party's Presidium, State Media Says

This picture taken on January 14, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15…
East Asia Pacific

UN to Discuss Myanmar Representation at General Assembly

The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York, September 15, 2013. A report by U.N. chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was used in an August 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed
Europe

Irish Gang on Trial in France, Accused of Rhino Horn Smuggling

FILE - A confiscated rhino horn is placed in a container before being destroyed in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2016. Vietnamese authorities destroyed more than 2 tons of confiscated elephant ivory and rhino horns, sending a message that they want illega...
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnamese Man Jailed for 5 Years for Spreading Coronavirus

A man picks up groceries through a barrier in a quarantine area amid (COVID-19) in Hanoi

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey