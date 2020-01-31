East Asia Pacific

Australian State to Examine Role of Climate Change in Bushfire Disaster

By Phil Mercer
January 31, 2020 09:46 PM
A wildfire threatening property glows on the hills near Clear Range, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Friday, Jan. 31…
A wildfire threatening property glows on the hills south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Jan. 31, 2020. The blaze on Canberra's southern fringe has razed more than 21,500 hectares (53,000 acres) since it was sparked Monday.

SYDNEY - The impact of climate change on Australia’s unprecedented bushfire crisis will be examined by an independent inquiry set up by the New South Wales state government. 

The six-month inquiry will look at the causes of the bushfires, as well as how the state of New South Wales prepared and reacted to them.

It will examine the role climate change played in the disaster, as well as the effects of a long drought and lack of hazard reduction, which is the process of setting controlled fires to burn off vegetation during the cooler months to deny wildfires fuel when the weather heats up.

While global warming is not the direct cause of Australia’s bushfire crisis, scientists have warned that a hotter, drier climate would contribute to the blazes becoming more intense and frequent.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attends a news conference at Rural Fire Service (RFS) Headquarters in Sydney, Jan. 4, 2020.

Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian says the independent inquiry will start within days.

“We want the process to be robust and comprehensive,” she said, “but we also want it to be meaningful so that government can adopt any recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.”

Bushfires in New South Wales have killed 25 people since September and damaged thousands of homes.

The investigation will be led by Dave Owens, a former senior police commander, and professor Mary O’Kane, a scientist and engineer.

However, with fires still raging, there is criticism that the probe is starting while the crisis continues.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, condemned for his handling of the bushfires and underplaying the role of climate change, has yet to announce the terms of any federal investigation.

Fires Saturday continue to threaten the capital, Canberra. Authorities have declared a state of emergency for the first time since 2003.

Related Stories

A firefighter keeps an eye on a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Considers Aboriginal Bushfire Management
Indigenous leaders say that ‘cultural burning techniques’ can help the country become more resilient to wildfires
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 06:39
Firefighters at Burragate, Australia, gather outside the firehouse as they discuss a nearby fire threat Friday, Jan. 10, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Wildfires Merge into Inferno, but Fairer Weather Forecast
Two wildfires become an inferno in southeast Australia, near where a man suffered serious burns protecting a home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 03:15
Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia.
East Asia Pacific
Celebs Donate Millions to Aid Australia Wildfire Efforts
The blazes have killed 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 03:27
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australian State to Examine Role of Climate Change in Bushfire Disaster

A wildfire threatening property glows on the hills near Clear Range, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, Friday, Jan. 31…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Cambodians Stranded in China Told to Stay, Help China Fight Virus

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures during a speech on the current state of a new virus from China in Phnom Penh,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

France's Ethnic Chinese Community, Other Asians Complain of Coronavirus-Linked Discrimination

Travelers from Beijing, wearing masks, use their cellphone as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Delta, American Become First US Airlines to Cancel US-China Flights

A Delta Air Lines jet is parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Advises No Travel to China, Where Virus Deaths Top 200

A registration book for residents who have recently returned from other provinces is displayed at the entrance to a neighborhood in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims