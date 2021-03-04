East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Attorney General Denies 1988 Rape Allegation

By Phil Mercer
March 04, 2021 04:03 AM
Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter addresses the media in Perth
Australia's Attorney General Christian Porter addresses the media in Perth, Australia, March 3, 2021.

SYDNEY - Opposition politicians in Australia are calling for an independent inquiry into rape allegations made against Attorney General Christian Porter. Porter has strongly denied the claim he attacked a 16-year-old girl in 1988 and has refused to resign.

A letter sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week alleged a serving Cabinet minister had raped a teenage girl more than 30 years ago. The woman took her own life last year.

Reports about the correspondence have been circulating for days, but the identity of the minister had not been made public. On Wednesday, Attorney General Christian Porter identified himself as the politician at the heart of the allegation.

Porter is Australia’s chief law officer and is responsible for legal affairs and national security. He strongly denies the claims, insisting he knew the woman for “the briefest periods at debating competitions” when they were teenagers.

He had this message for the family of the woman, who died last year, aged 49: “I have thought long and hard about the implications for you of what I feel that I need to say today that the things that are being claimed to have happened did not happen, that I do not mean to impose anything more upon your grief,” he said. “But I hope that you will also understand, that because what is being alleged did not happen, I must say so publicly.”

The alleged victim reported her complaint to police in the state of New South Wales in 2020, but she did not make a formal statement. The police have confirmed their investigation has been dropped because there was "insufficient admissible evidence to proceed.”

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese is calling for an independent inquiry.

“When you have such a serious allegation made against a serving Cabinet minister, I have said that the prime minister needs to assure not just himself but assure the Australian people that the Cabinet minister is fit to serve in his current role,” he said.

Another alleged serious sexual assault has emerged at Australia’s Federal Parliament in recent weeks. A former assistant to two government ministers has said she was assaulted by a male political adviser in 2019.

Analysts have said the claim is symptomatic of a toxic, male-dominated culture at Parliament House in Canberra, where women are allegedly belittled, bullied and preyed upon.

Christian Porter has gone on two weeks’ mental health leave and is refusing to step down.

Related Stories

People wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chinese-Australians Say Pandemic Sparked Increased Discrimination
Pandemic and political discord to blame as Chinese-Australians give their views on life, discrimination and inclusion
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 05:35 AM
An environmental activist from Extinction Rebellion holds up a placard during a protest against the India-backed Adani coal…
East Asia Pacific
Teenagers Take Australian Government to Court Over Coal Mine Plan  
Campaign to take Australian government to court over coal mining prompted by Black Summer bushfires
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 07:52 AM
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida attend the annual Military Parade to celebrate the Coronation of King Rama X at the…
East Asia Pacific
Timing of Australia Film on Thai King Criticized 
Documentary remembers Thai king’s education and military training in Australia, but timing of release criticized   
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 07:25 AM
A man films the harbour foreshore on his mobile phone ahead of New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. One…
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Investment in Australia Plummets Amid Tensions  
Australia announced a shakeup of its foreign investment laws in 2020 to give the government the power to veto, or force the sale of a business if it creates a national security risk
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/28/2021 - 09:07 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Attorney General Denies 1988 Rape Allegation

Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter addresses the media in Perth
East Asia Pacific

Ex-South Korean Transgender Soldier Found Dead at Home

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020 file photo, South Korean army Sergeant Byun Hui-su speaks during a press conference at the Center…
East Asia Pacific

Thai Activist Arrested After Burning King's Portrait

Musician and activist Chaiamorn "Ammy" Kaewwiboonpan arrives to report himself for royal insult charges in Bangkok
VOA News on China

China's ICBC Unit Sets Guidelines to Prevent Office Sexual Harassment

Supporters hold banners as they wait for of Zhou Xiaoxuan outside at a courthouse where Zhou is appearing in a sexual…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Tapping Hackers to Silence Critics, Experts Warn

Vietnamese activist Anh Chi searches the Internet at Tu Do (Freedom) cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam August 25, 2017. Picture taken on…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey