East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Highest Court to Deliver Ruling on Cardinal George Pell’s Appeal Next Week

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 04:29 AM

Australia’s High Court will deliver its ruling next week on Cardinal George Pell’s appeal of his conviction of child sexual abuse.

The court announced Thursday that it will hand down its judgement Tuesday in the eastern city of Brisbane.

The 78-year-old Pell was convicted by a court in Victoria state of molesting two choirboys at Melbourne’s St. Patrick Cathedral in 1996 while serving as the city’s archbishop.  He was sentenced the next year to six years in prison, making the former Vatican treasurer the highest-ranking Catholic clergy member to be convicted in connection with the Church’s decades-long scandal.

The High Court could decide whether to reject the cardinal’s appeal, vacate the original verdict, or send the case back down to a lower court. Pell’s lawyer told the High Court during a hearing on his appeal last month that it would have been impossible for him to molest the boys considering the busy activity in the cathedral after Mass.

Related Stories

Deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, in the wake of New South Wales implementing measures shutting down non-essential…
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Crisis Could Cost Australia 1 Million Jobs; Government Responds with Stimulus
Australia launches massive government stimulus to save jobs
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 00:40
A lone tourist poses for a photo in Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australian States Close Borders as COVID-19 Threat Intensifies 
A fractured nation — Australian states close borders as Covid-19 threat intensifies 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 08:48
FILE - Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australian Doctor Says Warm Weather Unlikely to Stem COVID-19 Spread
Sun and heat unlikely to stop Covid-19
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 09:20
FILE - Australian Aboriginals speak to members of the media at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, Oct. 26, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Some Australian Aboriginal Communities Ban Visitors Over Coronavirus
Indigenous leaders believe any outbreak of COVID-19 would be devastating for communities that already have complex health problems
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:52
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Highest Court to Deliver Ruling on Cardinal George Pell’s Appeal Next Week

Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Says Those Violating Anti-Virus Measures Could be Shot 

Police personnel hold up placards reminding people to stay at home amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Cracking Down on Those Critical of COVID-19 Response

A medical team member hugs a family member at the end of a 14-day quarantine following the team's return from Wuhan, the…
East Asia Pacific

Cambodia Halts Hydropower Construction on Mekong River Until 2030

A general view of the Cambodia's 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 hydroelectric dam is seen during the inauguration in Stung Treng…
East Asia Pacific

British, Other Western Leaders Talk of Coronavirus 'Reckoning' With Beijing

FILE - A worker wearing protective mask against the coronavirus covers the podium after the daily media briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China, March 18, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims