East Asia Pacific

Australia's MAVIS Super Telescope Aims to Outdo NASA's Hubble

By Phil Mercer
June 02, 2021 07:55 AM
AG Carinae, a supergiant star located about 20,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina
FILE - At the center of this 2021 Hubble image, processed by Judy Schmidt, sits AG Carinae, a supergiant star located about 20,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. (Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI)

Australian scientists are leading an international consortium that is building one of the world’s most powerful ground-based telescopes. It promises to see further and clearer than the Hubble Space Telescope and unlock mysteries of the early Universe.

The telescope is called MAVIS, or Multi-conjugate-adaptive-optics Assisted Visible Imager and Spectrograph. 

It’s a long name for a highly complex instrument that will be the first of its kind. 

It aims to remove blurring from conventional telescope images caused by turbulence in Earth’s atmosphere, which is why the stars appear to twinkle in the night sky. 

Scientists in Australia say the new technology will allow them to “peer back into the early Universe” and help them explore how the first stars formed 13 billion years ago, as well as monitoring changes in the weather on planets and moons in our solar system.  

Images produced by MAVIS will be three times sharper than the Hubble Space Telescope that was launched into Earth’s low orbit in 1990 and remains in operation. 

Associate Professor Richard McDermid, a scientist based at Sydney’s Macquarie University, says the new telescope will change the way we explore space. 

“The clarity gives us two things," he said. "It helps us see a sharper image, but it also helps us gain in sensitivity, so we can see fainter things and we can see them more clearly. That allows us to push into a new frontier of the furthest and faintest things we can see. So, for example the first stars in formation, inside the first galaxies because when we look far away in astronomy we are also looking far back in time because it takes time for the light to reach us. And so, yes, we are really building on the legacy of Hubble but we are going to go deeper and even sharper.”  

The ground-based telescope will be installed at a facility in Chile run by the European Southern Observatory, a research organization based in Germany. It will take seven years to build at a cost of $44 million.  

The MAVIS consortium is led by The Australian National University, and involves Macquarie University, Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics and France’s Laboratoire d’Astrophysique. 

 

 

Related Stories

Radio telescopes are seen in Murchison, Western Australia
Science & Health
Australian Telescope Finds 1 Million New Galaxies
New Australian telescope maps southern sky in record time and charts 3 million galaxies, potentially unlocking secrets of the universe
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 12:26 AM
The radio telescope at the Parkes Observatory is pictured at sunset near the town of Parkes, Australia July 15, 2019. Picture…
East Asia Pacific
Iconic Australian Telescope Celebrates Indigenous Astronomy 
'The Dish,' along with two other deep space radio telescopes at the legendary Parkes Observatory in New South Wales, have been given Aboriginal names 
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 07:19 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
East Asia Pacific

Australia's MAVIS Super Telescope Aims to Outdo NASA's Hubble

AG Carinae, a supergiant star located about 20,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina
COVID-19 Pandemic

Melbourne Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for Another Week  

FILE PHOTO: Essential workers walk past a 'Heroes Wear Masks' sign on the first day of a seven-day lockdown as the state of…
East Asia Pacific

ASEAN Ignores Pressure to Censure Myanmar over Human Rights

Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Accuses Chinese Military of Violating its Airspace

This handout photo from the Royal Malaysian Air Force taken on May 31, 2021 and released on June 1, 2021 shows a Chinese People…
USA

NBA Stars Urged to End China Endorsements, Warned About Forced Labor

A worker packages spools of cotton yarn at a Huafu Fashion plant, as seen during a government organized trip for foreign…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey