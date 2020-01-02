Australia’s Military Steers Mass Evacuation Ahead of Wildfires

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Tens of thousands of holidaymakers raced to evacuate popular seaside towns on Australia’s east coast on Wednesday, fleeing ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands more trapped by the blazes.

Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns.

Long lines formed outside supermarkets and gas stations near high-danger areas, and shelves were emptied of staples like bread and milk, as residents and tourists sought supplies to either bunker down or escape.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some towns had no access to drinking water, after catastrophic fires ripped through the region over the past few days, sending the sky blood red and destroying towns.

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north, Jan. 2, 2020. A major operation to move people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was under way in Australia after deadly bushfires ripped through tourist spots.

Mass exodus urged

Authorities urged a mass exodus from several towns on Australia’s southeast coast, an area hugely popular in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that extreme heat forecast for the weekend will further stoke raging fires.

“The priority today is fighting fires and evacuating, getting people to safety,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney. “There are parts of both Victoria and New South Wales which have been completely devastated, with a loss of power and communications.”

Death toll rises, Navy arrives

Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing, officials said Thursday.

A naval ship arrived Thursday at the southeastern coastal town of Mallacoota, where 4,000 residents and visitors have been stranded on the beach since Monday night. Naval officials said they would open registration for evacuation Thursday afternoon, with the HMAS Choules able to carry up to 1,000 people on the first trip. The ship is expected to make two or three voyages over coming days, state authorities said.

The HMAS Choules appears as a ghostly figure through smoke haze off the coast of Mallacoota, Australia, Jan. 2, 2020. The Australian Defense Force is moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply mission. (Australian Defense Force/Reuters)

‘It is hell on earth’