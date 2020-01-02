East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Military Steers Mass Evacuation Ahead of Wildfires

By Reuters
Updated January 02, 2020 01:37 AM
A view of an explosion after bushfires caused a house to go up in flames in Rosedale, New South Wales, Australia, December 31,…
A view of an explosion after bushfires caused a house to go up in flames in Rosedale, New South Wales, Australia, Dec. 31, 2019. (Bethany Kelly/Reuters)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Tens of thousands of holidaymakers raced to evacuate popular seaside towns on Australia’s east coast on Wednesday, fleeing ahead of advancing bushfires, as military ships and helicopters began rescuing thousands more trapped by the blazes.

Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns.

Long lines formed outside supermarkets and gas stations near high-danger areas, and shelves were emptied of staples like bread and milk, as residents and tourists sought supplies to either bunker down or escape.

More than 50,000 people were without power and some towns had no access to drinking water, after catastrophic fires ripped through the region over the past few days, sending the sky blood red and destroying towns.

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north on January 2, 2020. - A major operation to move…
Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north, Jan. 2, 2020. A major operation to move people stranded in fire-ravaged seaside towns was under way in Australia after deadly bushfires ripped through tourist spots.

Mass exodus urged

Authorities urged a mass exodus from several towns on Australia’s southeast coast, an area hugely popular in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that extreme heat forecast for the weekend will further stoke raging fires.

“The priority today is fighting fires and evacuating, getting people to safety,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Sydney. “There are parts of both Victoria and New South Wales which have been completely devastated, with a loss of power and communications.”

Death toll rises, Navy arrives

  • Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing, officials said Thursday.
  • A naval ship arrived Thursday at the southeastern coastal town of Mallacoota, where 4,000 residents and visitors have been stranded on the beach since Monday night. Naval officials said they would open registration for evacuation Thursday afternoon, with the HMAS Choules able to carry up to 1,000 people on the first trip. The ship is expected to make two or three voyages over coming days, state authorities said.
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, HMAS Choules appears as a ghostly figure through smoke haze off the…
The HMAS Choules appears as a ghostly figure through smoke haze off the coast of Mallacoota, Australia, Jan. 2, 2020. The Australian Defense Force is moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply mission. (Australian Defense Force/Reuters)

‘It is hell on earth’

  • “It is hell on earth. It is the worst anybody’s ever seen,” Michelle Roberts told Reuters by telephone from the Croajingolong Cafe she owns in Mallacoota. Roberts hoped to get her 18-year-old daughter out on the ship to get away from the spotfires and thick smoke that continue to engulf the town.
  • Five military helicopters were en route to the south coast to back up firefighters and bring in supplies like water and diesel, the Australian Defense Force said Thursday. The aircraft will also be used to evacuate injured, elderly and young people.
  • A contingent of 39 firefighters from North America landed in Melbourne on Friday, bringing the number of U.S. and Canadian experts who have flown in to help deal with the crisis to almost 100.
  • Traffic on the main highway out of Batemans Bay on the NSW coast was bumper to bumper after authorities called for the town to be evacuated. Residents of the town reported was no fuel, power or phone service, while supermarket shelves were stripped bare of staples. “Everyone’s just on edge,” local resident Shane Flanagan told Reuters.
  • The New South Wales state government declared a state of emergency, beginning Friday, giving authorities the power to forcibly evacuate people and take control of services. The state’s Kosciuszko National Park, home to the Snowy Mountains, was closed with visitors ordered to leave because of extreme fire danger.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged those waiting for help and those stuck in traffic jams “to be patient ... help will arrive.”
  • Dairies in New South Wales that had lost power were being forced to dump milk. “That is the tragedy of what is occurring as a result of these disasters,” Morrison said.
  • Temperatures are forecast to soar above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) along the south coast Saturday, bringing the prospect of renewed firefronts to add to the around 200 current blazes. “It is going to be a very dangerous day. It’s going to be a very difficult day,” NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.
  • Morrison visited volunteer firefighters in the NSW town on Bega as they prepared to head out to the firefront Friday. The leader plans to tour stricken regions in Victoria next week.
  • Morrison said the fires will burn for “many, many months ... unlike a flood, where the water will recede, in a fire like this, it goes on and it will continue to go on ... until we can get some decent rain.”
  • Morrison, forced to defend his government’s limited action on climate change, blamed a three-year drought and lack of hazard reduction for the unprecedented extent and duration of this year’s bushfires.
  • Bushfires so far this season have razed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) of bushland and destroyed more than 1,000 homes, including 381 homes destroyed on the south coast just this week.

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - Burning embers cover the ground as firefighters (back R) battle against bushfires around the town of Nowra in the…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Sending Aid to Wildfire Towns as Death Toll Rises
Fire conditions eased Wednesday, but 7 people died in one week and the nation’s capital had the worst air quality in the world
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 01:15
The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained…
East Asia Pacific
Raging Wildfires Trap 4,000 at Australian Town's Waterfront
More death and destruction as Australia’s bushfire crisis escalates
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 04:46
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfires in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia in this still image from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australian PM Announces Compensation for Volunteer Firefighters 
Scott Morrison says payments of up to A$6,000 would be available for eligible firefighters who had spent more than 10 days in the field this fire season
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 19:57
FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises
Thousands of koalas are feared to have died north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia’s iconic marsupial
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 05:48
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Taiwan’s Top Military Official Missing in Helicopter Emergency

Taiwanese Deputy Defense Minister Shen Yi-ming, salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Military Steers Mass Evacuation Ahead of Wildfires

A view of an explosion after bushfires caused a house to go up in flames in Rosedale, New South Wales, Australia, December 31,…
East Asia Pacific

21 Dead, Thousands Caught in Flooding in Indonesia's Capital

Indonesia rescue team evacuate residents from their flooded house at Jatibening on the outskirt of Jakarta, Indonesia,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea's Kim Touts Strategic Weapon Amid Stall in Talks

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway…
East Asia Pacific

Protests, Tear Gas Mark Hong Kong's New Year's Day

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration during New Year's Day to call for better…