Autopsy Conducted on Body of British Teen Found in Malaysian Jungle

An autopsy was performed Wednesday on the body of a 15-year-old French-Irish girl who disappeared from a Malaysian jungle resort more than a week ago. The results have not yet been disclosed.

The unclothed body of Nora Anne Quoirin was located Tuesday near a stream about two kilometers from the Dusan resort in Negeri Sembilan state. Her body was airlifted out of the rainforest transported to a hospital where she was identified by her parents.

The teenage girl, who had learning and physical disabilities, was reported missing on August 4, a day after her family checked in at the resort located about 70 kilometers from the capital, Kuala Lumpur. Police classified her as a missing person, but her family suspected she had been kidnapped.

Her family said Nora was "the heart of our family" in a statement issued through The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that helps out Britons who are in crisis while traveling overseas. "The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken."

More than 350 people had joined in the search for Nora, backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs. Police from Britain, Ireland and France also came to Malaysia to assist in the search. Nora's mother is from Ireland and her father is a Frenchman, but the family has lived in Britain for several years.

Sankara Nair, a Malaysian lawyer hired by the family, told reporters Wednesday the family hopes police will investigate possible every possible angle into Nora's death, including foul play.