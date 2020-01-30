East Asia Pacific

Avalanche Hits Japan Ski Resort; 1 Feared Dead, 7 Survive

By Associated Press
January 30, 2020 09:53 PM
A ski resort in Shimukappu is seen in Hokkaido, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 10, 2009. Mandatory credit Kyodo…
A ski resort in Shimukappu is seen in Hokkaido, Japan, in this photo taken Feb. 10, 2009.

TOKYO - An avalanche at a ski resort on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday hit a group of eight foreign skiers, likely killing at least one.

The avalanche occurred when the group was skiing outside of a designated course near the Tomamu ski resort in central Hokkaido, according to the nearby Shimukappu village office.

One skier who escaped from the snow called police asking for help, said village official Atsushi Tada. The caller said one of them, a Frenchman in his 40s, was feared dead, but six others survived, though further details of their conditions were not available.

Rescuers from the Hokkaido police were expected to head to the site for their rescue, although the operation may be hampered by risks of another avalanche.

Tada said nationalities and other details of the seven survivors were not known.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, trekkers watch the sun rise over the Annapurna Range, right, in central Nepal
East Asia Pacific
4 S Koreans, 3 Nepal Guides Missing in Avalanche; 30 Rescued
Nepal's Department of Tourism official Meera Acharya said at least one Chinese national injured in the avalanche was rescued by helicopter
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 03:04
Pakistan army releasded this picture of its rescue mission that retrived two British climbers and body of their Austrian parnter.
South & Central Asia
Austrian Mountaineer Dies in Pakistan Avalanche
Army officials in Pakistan confirmed Sunday an avalanche has killed an Austrian mountaineer, while his two British companions have been retrieved alive by a helicopter rescue mission. An army spokesman says Austrian Christian Huber, and Britons Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller were hit trapped on the 7,338 meter Ultar Sar peak near Hunza Valley in the Karakoram mountain range. Major-General Asif Ghafoor tweeted a "daring mission" by army pilots successfully…
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 07/01/2018 - 09:26
00:00:40
USA
2 California Ski Resorts Hit by Avalanches
Three people were partially buried in an avalanche that closed a ski resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains in central California Satuday morning. The three people, who were able to extricate themselves from the snow, were unhurt, officials with the Mammoth Mountain ski area said. Mammoth Mountain is located about 500 kilometers north of Los Angeles. The slide occurred in an area of the mountain where avalanche control work -- where crews purposely set off…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/04/2018 - 01:02
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Avalanche Hits Japan Ski Resort; 1 Feared Dead, 7 Survive

A ski resort in Shimukappu is seen in Hokkaido, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 10, 2009. Mandatory credit Kyodo…
Europe

EU: Russia, China Use 'Digital War' to Undermine Democracies

Vice president of the European Commission Vera Jourova is seen at the Justice Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 28, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Europe Evacuation Flight off to China, Cruise Ship Checked

The Costa Smeralda cruise ship is docked in the Civitavecchia port near Rome, Jan. 30, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Seeks Arrest of Ghosn, Americans Suspected of Helping

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Maya…
East Asia Pacific

Amnesty: Asia Seeing Growing Repression, Youth-led Resistance

Police arrive to chase away protestors in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Hong Kong toned down its New Year’s celebrations…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims