East Asia Pacific

Brunei Diplomat Appointed ASEAN’s Special Envoy to Myanmar

By VOA News
August 05, 2021 05:45 AM
FILE PHOTO: Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York
FILE - Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 30, 2019.

Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asan Nations have appointed Brunei diplomat Erywan Yusof as its special envoy to military-ruled Myanmar.

The 10-member regional bloc has tasked Erywan, his country’s second foreign minister, with the goal of mediating an end to the 7-month-old crisis that began when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government, just three months after her National League for Democracy party scored a landslide victory in general elections.

The military junta claimed widespread electoral fraud as a reason for overthrowing Suu Kyi’s government. The takeover triggered anti-coup demonstrations across the country, which the military responded to by launching a brutal crackdown that has left more than 900 protesters and bystanders dead, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which tracks casualties and arrests in Myanmar.

The chaos has been aggravated by the increasing numbers of coronavirus infections, which has overwhelmed Myanmar’s health care system.

ASEAN has been pressured by the international community to lead efforts to bring an end to the violence in Myanmar, one of its member states.

Myanmar’s ruling State Administrative Council said Sunday it has become a caretaker government and its leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is to be prime minister.

The announcement came after Min Aung Hlaing repeated his pledge to hold multiparty elections at an unspecified future date.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's ambassador Tun addresses the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar’s UN Representative Alleges Massacres by Military
Kyaw Moe Tun, who represents the overthrown civilian government, detailed the allegations in a letter to the UN secretary-general
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 02:35 AM
Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the country's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
US Dismisses Myanmar Election Plan, Urges ASEAN Pressure
Myanmar's military leader promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023, extending an initial timeline given when the military deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 09:31 PM
FILE PHOTO: Volunteers help a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient with extra oxygen in the town of Kale, Sagaing Region, Myanmar
COVID-19 Pandemic
Humanitarian Groups: Myanmar Has Urgent COVID-Related Needs
Canada fines two people almost $20,000 each for faking vaccination information and COVID Test results
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 05:36 AM
Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Junta Forms Caretaker Government; Min Aung Hlaing is Prime Minister
Military leader recommits to elections, working with ASEAN
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/01/2021 - 12:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Australian Researchers Hope Brain Gel Can Reverse Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms

FILE - Microscopic slides of human brain are seen at the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s UK Tissue Bank at Imperial College London, Britain, June 3, 2016.
USA

Hawaii Fishermen Concerned Over Growing Chinese Presence

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, a catch of fish is unloaded from a commercial fishing boat at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s UN Representative Alleges Massacres by Military

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's ambassador Tun addresses the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva
East Asia Pacific

Why the Philippines Picked America Over China

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left,…
East Asia Pacific

Samoa Election Seen as Setback to China’s Pacific Ambitions 

A sunrise on Samoa, an island republic of just over 200,000 people.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey