Bus Collision Kills 36, Injures 36 in Eastern China

Agence France-Presse
September 28, 2019
BEIJING - At least 36 people died and 36 others were injured in east China when a packed coach with a flat tire collided with a truck, authorities said Sunday.

The bus was carrying 69 people, its maximum capacity, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the freight truck on an expressway in eastern Jiangsu province Saturday morning, the Yixing public security bureau said.

A preliminary investigation determined the accident was caused by a flat tire on the left front wheel of the bus, the bureau said in a statement.

Nine people were seriously injured, 26 were slightly hurt and one was discharged from the hospital.

The Changchun-Shenzhen expressway reopened after eight hours of rescue work.

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

According to authorities 58,000 people were killed in accidents across the country in 2015, the last available figures.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year. 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse

