Cambodia Releases Opposition Leader From House Arrest

Cambodia Sunday released opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest. He was arrested two years ago and charged with treason.

A court said Sunday that Sokha is now banned from politics and cannot leave the country.

Sokha's release came a day after self-exiled Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy arrived in Malaysia in his attempt to return to Cambodia.

Rainsy had promised to return to his homeland from Paris by Saturday, Cambodia's 66th Independence Day. He said he was coming back to restore democracy in Cambodia.

It is not immediately clear if Rainsy will be allowed to enter Cambodia.

Sokha and Rainsy are the co-founders of the now-outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party.