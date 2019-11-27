East Asia Pacific

Cambodia's Hun Sen Tells Trump he Welcomes Better Relations

By Associated Press
November 27, 2019 08:29 AM
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country's 66th Independence Day from France…
FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country's 66th Independence Day from France, at the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has responded positively to a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump that encouraged him to promote democracy and improve strained relations between the two countries.
       
A letter from Hun Sen, dated Tuesday and shared online Wednesday by members of his government, accepted Trump's invitation to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in the United States early next year, as well as an offer for the two countries' foreign policy teams to hold talks.
       
Washington has long criticized Hun Sen's government for its poor record on democratic and human rights. Hun Sen, in power for 34 years, has accused the U.S. of seeking "regime change" to oust him.
       
Trump's Nov. 1 letter assured Hun Sen that the U.S. does not seek regime change.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Cambodia's Hun Sen Tells Trump he Welcomes Better Relations

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, greets his government officers during the country's 66th Independence Day from France…
East Asia Pacific

Foreign Drugs, Rebels Give Philippines New Causes to Bolster Defense

Philippine Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade inspects the prototype of the 50-caliber Remote Controlled Weapons System…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fires Warning Shots at North Korean Ship

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side as a South Korean stands guard near the…
USA

Trump: He and China's Xi Want Things to 'Go Well' in Hong Kong

President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
East Asia Pacific

Probe Sought Over Concern China Can Shut Down Philippine Power

Filipino lineworkers repair power meters atop electricity post at the main street of Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines…