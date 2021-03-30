East Asia Pacific

China Approves Major Overhaul of Hong Kong Electoral System

By VOA News
March 30, 2021 08:46 AM
A TV screen broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021…
A TV broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, March 30, 2021, as China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution giving Beijing more control over the makeup of the city's legislature.

China’s national legislature has approved several new changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that further shuts out the city’s pro-democracy forces from the legislature.
 
The changes passed Tuesday by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and signed into law by President Xi Jinping include the creation of a special committee that will review the qualifications of potential candidates to ensure Hong Kong is governed by so-called “patriots.”  

The new rules would also reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers to the city’s Legislative Council, while expanding the total number of seats from 70 to 90, as well expanding the number of members on Hong Kong’s electoral commission that selects the city’s chief executive from 1,200 to 1,500.   
 
The electoral changes were praised by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who said bringing in more “patriots” into the legislature means that the “excessive politicization in society and the internal rift that has torn Hong Kong apart can be effectively mitigated.”   
 
Lam said the next legislative elections under the new system will be held in December. The city was scheduled to hold Legislative Council elections last September, but they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Related Stories

With screens showing Chinese President Xi Jinping, delegates attend the opening session of China's National People's Congress …
VOA News on China
China Sharply Reduces Elected Seats in Hong Kong Legislature
The new body will have 20 elected members, 30 chosen by the constituencies and 40 by an Election Committee
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 04:46 AM
Officials attend a news conference on parliament's approval of the decision to change the Hong Kong electoral system in Beijing, March 12, 2021.
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Lawmakers: Beijing's Electoral Reforms 'Huge Step Backwards'
Latest move tightens China’s control over Hong Kong, reducing democratic representation, allowing pro-Beijing panel to screen 'patriotic' candidates
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 02:53 PM
Fleeing Hong Kong: British Visas Offer ‘Lifeboat’ For Pro-Democracy Activists
East Asia Pacific
Fleeing Hong Kong: British Visas Offer ‘Lifeboat’ for Pro-Democracy Activists
Britain’s recently launched fast-track citizenship plan for ‘British Nationals Overseas’ is angering China
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 05:14 PM
Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese…
Press Freedom
China’s Media Repression Extends to Hong Kong, Report Finds
Long-standing issues for foreign journalists in China including visa delays, surveillance, risk of detention are now seen in Hong Kong, Foreign Correspondents Club of China says
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 03:43 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

China Approves Major Overhaul of Hong Kong Electoral System

A TV screen broadcasts Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a news conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, March 30, 2021…
VOA News on China

China Sharply Reduces Elected Seats in Hong Kong Legislature

With screens showing Chinese President Xi Jinping, delegates attend the opening session of China's National People's Congress …
East Asia Pacific

14 Demonstrators Killed in Myanmar Protests

Mourners make the three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of a protester, who died amid a crackdown by security forces…
East Asia Pacific

UN Human Rights Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over China’s Treatment of Uyghurs

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.
Middle East

Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey